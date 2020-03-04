BOISE — The Idaho Senate Chambers rang Wednesday morning with the echo of bells, jingles and traditional Shoshone-Bannock tribal music for an Idaho Day performance.
Students from Lillian Vallely School in Blackfoot, which serves students from the Fort Hall Reservation, made the trip to Boise to perform a traditional Grass Dance for the Idaho Senate, honoring the state's rich Native American heritage on a day made for commemoration.
In 2014, then-Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter designated March 4 as Idaho Day, creating an opportunity for education about facets of Idaho's history. Sen. Van Burtenshaw, chairman of the Idaho Day committee, invited the students from Lillian Vallely to come represent their tribal history.
"This is our heritage," Burtenshaw said. "They keep these traditional dances alive. It's part of their tradition, part of their culture, and it's unique."
Prior to their performance, Burtenshaw guided the students on a tour of the Capitol, including a visit to the rooftop walkways surrounding the dome.
One student, 9-year-old Tylan, is in his first year of being a traditional grass dancer.
"To be a grass dancer, you have to stomp on the grass to make way for other people," Tylan said.
The traditional grass dance is typically performed at the beginning of a powwow to prepare the arena floor for upcoming performances. Tylan's homemade head dress was painted and crafted by his parents out of deer hair and porcupine quills.
Despite being a new grass dancer, Tylan said he picked up the skills quickly. He attributes this to the relative ease of the style.
One of Tylan's teachers, Cory Daniels, was present to support his students in their performance. Daniels is in his second year with the children at Lillian Vallely School.
"These are some of the brightest and kindest kids you'll meet," Daniels said. "They have a really strong sense of community and family that is really cool to see."