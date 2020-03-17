Editor's note: As your local newspaper, we want to help connect people with resources during this time of closures and cancellations. If you know of a resource we should be sharing, or a need we should look into, please comment below or email newsroom@idahopress.com.
Idaho Food Bank (Boise location)
The Idaho Food Bank is currently not experiencing shortages of food donations or interruptions in channels to obtain food, the website states. Alternatives for food resourcing and distribution are being explored.
Residents are encouraged to call ahead and organize a pick-up. There are numerous food pantry and free meal partner locations throughout the Treasure Valley. Visit idahofoodbank.org/locations or call the main warehouse to find a food pantry partner closest to you.
The average shift size is 20 volunteers and food safety practices continue, the website states.
- Main Warehouse: 3562 S. TK Ave., Boise
- Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday
- Call 208-336-9643 for more information
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry — Boise, Meridian
A new drive-through system is in effect for St. Vincent de Paul food pantries, according to its website. This is to limit contact admits the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Both pantries are open normal hours and food is put together inside each location.
St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho continues to monitor the virus situation closely and follow CDC guidelines, the website states.
Locations and hours are:
3209 W. Overland Road, Boise
- Tuesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Wednesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Contact 208-333-1460 for more information
Holy Apostles Catholic Church
- 6300 N. Meridian Road
- Monday, Wednesday, Friday 1-4 p.m.
- Thursday 5:30-7 p.m.
- Contact 208-407-9187 for more information
Meals on Wheels "curbside" meals at senior centers
Though senior centers in Boise and Meridian are temporarily closed, Metro Meals on Wheels will continue to provide “curbside” meals there. Seniors who rely on the affordable lunch option normally offered at the senior center can still pick up lunch with curbside service offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays at Boise’s Dick Eardley Senior Center (690 Robbins Road, Boise) and the Meridian Senior Center (1920 N Records Way).
Please sign the lunch sheets. There is also a container for donations. Others who want to help can donate at metromealsonwheels.net.
Corned beef and cabbage was served “curbside” yesterday at #Boise and #Meridian senior centers to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day! 🍀— Meals on Wheels (@MetroMealsID) March 17, 2020
Metro Meals on Wheels is offering this weekday alternative to the dining room setting during the coronavirus situation. @CityOfBoise @boiseparks pic.twitter.com/P6uHYVkgrl
Caldwell and Nampa senior centers and Meals on Wheels will also continue with meal distribution through a curbside service. Please call 208-459-0132 (if in Caldwell) or 208-467-7266 (if in Nampa) beginning at 7 a.m. March 17 to order. Residents are encouraged to "keep trying" if the line is busy. Meals will be available for pickup at the Caldwell Senior Center, 1009 Everett St., and the Nampa Senior Center, 207 Constitution Way, Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for a suggested donation of $4 for those 60 and over, and a $5 charge for under 60.
Meals on Wheels
Meals will continue to be delivered to seniors in Canyon County at the usual time each day. Meals will be placed in a plastic bag with handles and hung on the door of the residence. After knocking or ringing the doorbell, the deliverer will wait to be sure that the meal is taken inside. For more information contact 208-454-8142.
Free. limited childcare for K-6 Boise students
Boise School District and Boise Parks and Recreation have partnered to offer limited, free childcare at four sites now through Friday, March 27.
Sites will be limited to 24 children each. Parents must fill out a form, available through the Boise School District website: boiseschools.org.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at each location. Breakfast, lunch and a snack will be provided by Boise School District food service staff.
Boise Schools and the City of Boise stress that they will adhere to current CDC guidelines regarding hygiene for both students and staff, the website states. Each site will have a nurse available to screen students at drop off.
Locations:
- Grace Jordan Elementary School, 6411 Fairfield Ave., Boise
- Whitney Elementary School, 1609 S. Owyhee St., Boise
- Morley Nelson Elementary, 7701 W. Northview St., Boise
- Whittier Elementary School, 301 N. 29th St., Boise
For more information please contact:
Alison Giachetti
- Boise School District/Just for Kids
- 208-854-6722
- alison.giachetti@boiseschools.org
Bonnie Shelton
- Parks and Recreation Department
- Office: 208-608-7647
- bshelton@cityofboise.org
The Boise School District has a dedicated COVID-19 Information Page for the latest developments. Visit the page through Boise School District's website, boiseschools.org.
Community members who would like to help or donate are asked to not drop off food, hygiene or clothing donations directly at schools but to instad call 208-854-4065 to coordinate donation drop-off. The best way to help right now, according to the district, is to make a cash donation at boiseschoolsfoundation.com.
Caldwell/Nampa resources
Big Box Outlet Store at 352 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa is offering free lunch for school-age children from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every weekday, starting Wednesday, March 18, according to Nampa School District's Facebook page.
The food pantry at Canyon Springs High School, 516 N. 11th Ave., Caldwell will still be available to students, according to Caldwell School District's Facebook page. Please email lvelasquez@caldwellschools.org to arrange a time.
Idaho 2-1-1 Careline
The Idaho 2-1-1 CareLine, a program of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, provides a robust database that offers free or low-cost programs and services such as social services, medical assistance, food and clothing, daycare options, emergency shelter and more, according to United Way Treasure Valley's website.
COVID-19 Fund
The Idaho Community Foundation, United Way of Treasure Valley and Idaho Nonprofit Center have created the COVID-19 Response Fund for Idaho.
The new fund will provide grants to organizations that will provide “philanthropic support and services to low-income, vulnerable people and families.” Those grants will be both immediate and long-term funding for organizations all over Idaho that will help people struggling economically due to the novel coronavirus, according to a press release.
Donors can support specific regions or the entire state and can give at www.idahocf.org/covid-19.
Boys & Girls Clubs
Three Ada County Boys and Girls Clubs remain open — in Meridian, Kuna and Garden City — but are asking families only to register “in cases of absolute necessity,” according to the organization’s website.
Wi-Fi
Sparklight (formerly Cable One) announced Monday that is opening Wi-Fi hotspots across its footprint for public use during the coronavirus crisis in order to keep individuals and communities connected to online resources.
Sparklight’s Wi-Fi hotspot can be accessed in the Sparklight local office parking lot, 2101 E. Karcher Road in Nampa.
Sparklight, as of March 13, made available unlimited data on all internet services for 30 days, and offered payment deferrals and late fee waivers for 60 days. The company plans to reassess after 30 days based on the continued impact and evolving nature of the virus. Customers can call 877-692-2253 for more information.
CenturyLink has suspended data usage limits for consumer customers due to COVID-19, starting Monday for the next 60 days. During that time the company will waive late fees and won’t terminate a residential or small business customer’s service due to financial circumstances associated with the outbreak. “We’re prepared to ensure traffic flows smoothly across our network, regardless of increased demand,” according to company release Monday.