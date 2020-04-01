DEQ reminds the public to avoid flushing wipes and other disposables

As more Idahoans stay home, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is asking the public to only flush toilet paper to avoid costly damage to private and public sewer lines and treatment systems, the department announced in a Friday press release.

Avoid flushing any consumable product that is not toilet paper, including those marketed as flushable:

Paper towels

Napkins

Baby wipes

Q-tips

Moist towels

Feminine hygiene products

For individuals or households using alternatives to toilet paper Idaho Department of Environmental Quality suggests placing a container with a disposable plastic bag and lid near the toilet to dispose of these consumer products.

For additional public health information, see the official novel coronavirus (COVID-19) webpage, call 2-1-1, or call your local public health district.