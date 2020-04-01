We’re temporarily replacing our calendar with information on community resources. Send your ideas to newsroom@idahopress.com or join our Facebook group, “Idaho Press Community Group: COVID-19 Resources.”
Gov. Little will answer questions about COVID-19 in Idaho on Idaho Public Television 8 p.m. Thursday. The Q&A will be available online.
Care House Partnerships Food Bank continues to be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 12:30-4 p.m. at 1524 Sixth St. S. in Nampa.
Healthwise is a local nonprofit health education company. It has created a COVID-19 resource center with plain language, evidence-based articles, videos, infographics, and more. The website is at healthwise.org.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County will open two additional sites to for emergency child care relief amid the COVID-19 crisis for health care workers, first responders and essential personnel. All-day child care services (7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays) will cost $6 per day. Parents interested may contact:
• Hawthorne Club: Wendy Heidrich: wendy@adaclubs.org or 208-360-4651
• Koelsch Club: Ben Gangwer: ben@adaclubs.org or 208-954-5034
This is done in partnership with the Boise School District. Enrollment for children of health care workers, first responders and essential personnel is also available at any of the five other Clubs located in Boise, Meridian, Garden City and Kuna. Go to www.adaclubs.org to find contact information for the Clubs.
Boys & Girls Clubs continue offering free grab-and-go meals to families. Prepackaged meals can be picked up 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at Riverfront Park on 42nd St. in Garden City, Meridian Elementary Playground, and Boys & Girls Club of Nampa. Meals are available for all children ages 1-18, regardless of free and reduced lunch eligibility or their school of attendance. Meals will be provided while supplies last. No application is needed. Children must be present in order to receive their meals. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. More information can be found at www.adaclubs.org.
The Salvation Army has made changes to its food pick-up sites. Its efforts are now aided by Missions43, a veteran initiative providing able-bodied and low-risk volunteers.
• Boise’s location is open noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Delivery service is now available. For more information regarding our additional services call 208-343-5429 for assistance.
• The Nampa Community Family Shelter offers Grab & Go lunches 11:30 to noon weekdays. The Nampa Food Pantry will continue to distribute food boxes 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Thursday. The Nampa Corps serves the cities of Nampa, Homedale, Huston, Marsing, Melba and Murphy. Contact 208-467-6586 for more information.
• Caldwell has a drive-thru pantry 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays. Utility assistance requests can be made phone and email. Items, including diapers and wipes, are available to be delivered as requested. Call 208-459-2011.
A full list of services across Southern Idaho is at https://salarmy.us/COVID-19Services.
Financial donations can be made at boise.salvationarmy.org.
Shu’s Idaho Running Co. is now offering curbside pickup. Please call ahead orders, and payments can be made over the phone: 208-344-6604, or email leone@idahorunningcompany.com.
Families across Boise’s North End neighborhood have been placing teddy bears in their windows so children can go on outdoor adventures while practicing safe social distancing. The website, citybearhunt.com, has a map of all the bears and allows neighbors (from any city, state, country) to submit a new bear and be added to the map. The website is also a location to donate to Idaho Community Fund’s COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund.
PMR Gives Back, the charitable arm of Premier Mortgage Resources LLC in Meridian, has launched an outreach campaign to help those who are struggling in the Boise area as a result of COVID-19. The charity will match financial donations, dollar for dollar, up to $10,000 to feed as many families as possible through the Idaho Foodbank. The drive will launch as soon as the stay-at-home order is lifted. In addition, Christopher Bruce, a loan officer with Premier Mortgage Resources, is organizing STEM packages and book donations for students, which are being distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis to families in need at local schools. For more information visit pmrloans.com/giveback.
Idaho Youth Ranch temporarily halts donations
Thrift store employees were furloughed earlier this week due to the governor’s stay-at-home order. Idaho Youth Ranch is asking the public to stop dropping donations at thrift stores’ back doors during the COVID-19 emergency.
Saltzer Home Health is continuing in-home care services, as it is deemed an essential business. The business is committed to helping residents in their homes offering in care medication, wound care and assistance with daily living.
St. Vincent de Paul’s food pantries have doubled service, and are accommodating increasing loads from other pantries now shut down. The busiest pantry is at Overland Road in Boise, which is operating normally, and Caldwell and Nampa pantries remain open. Holy Apostles in Meridian is closed. The Overland Road dining room is offering hot dinners 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday. To continue operating, St. Vincent de Paul is seeking donations: https://www.svdpid.org/donate-now/.
Boise Fry Company has reopened for pickup orders. Patrons can order online at boisefrycompany.com, or pull up to the store and place an order curbside.
Response and Recovery Fund
The COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho, which has received $275,000 in donations, is accepting applications for grants from organizations throughout Idaho working with people affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
The fund is a partnership between the Idaho Community Foundation, United Ways of Idaho and Idaho Nonprofit Center. Funding for the first rounds of grantmaking will be given to organizations that work with people experiencing housing instability and food insecurity, those who need physical or mental health care, and/or that provide domestic violence support and childcare.
To apply or learn more, visit www.unitedwaytv.org/covid-19-response-and-recovery-fund-idaho.
West Valley Humane Society is moving to adoptions by appointment only. Start the process at westvalleyhumanesociety.org/adoptions. Once the adoption application is submitted, West Valley Humane Society will connect to schedule a visit. Multiple adopters will not be in the building at one time.
Stray drop-offs from the public will no longer be accepted. If you have found a stray, West Valley Humane Society recommends: looking for the owner in your area, posting as found on Facebook lost and found pages, having the animal scanned for a microchip (vet clinic), posting the pet as found on FindingRover.com. If needed, call your local animal control or police department.
To reclaim a pet from the shelter, you must have identified the animal as in our care on FindingRover.com. If you find your pet at West Valley, contact FDManager@westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
All payments (adoptions, donations, owner reclaims) will be done online.
Local restaurant Anderson Reserve offering ‘quarantine boxes,’ take out
Anderson Reserve is offering three quarantine boxes filled with a variety of local meats that have been prepared, cut and packaged by the Anderson family, the local restaurant stated in a press release. Customers can also order online from their choice of over 25 craft beer and wine selections, all from local breweries and wineries. Every order over $100 is delivered for free directly to customers in the Treasure Valley and surrounding cities, and brought to your doorstep by the Anderson Family personally.
“The Barn” at Anderson Reserve is offering a take out menu with greatly reduced prices in order to support local residents during the recently issued “Stay at Home” order. The menu selections are available online at andersonreserve.com/menu.
”By supporting Anderson Reserve through this delivery service, customers would be supporting multiple small businesses in the area, during this time of struggle and uncertainty,” the press release stated.
‘AARP Community Connections’
AARP Community Connections is a new online platform that will allow users to organize and find local volunteer groups to help pick up groceries, provide financial assistance or lend emotional support to neighbors, friends and loved ones.
Users are able to:
Request a call from an AARP volunteer, or a trained counselor;
Create an account with Savo to make connecting with their families easier;
Join “The Mighty,” a safe, supportive online community for people facing health challenges and their caregivers.
AARP Community Connections is free to use, and AARP membership is not required. For more information, visit www.aarpcommunityconnections.org.
The Idaho Youth Ranch is now offering video therapy options for new and existing clients, and telephone options for families without access to internet or video-capable devices.
Idaho Youth Ranch will continue to offer in-person therapy as well with additional sanitation and social distancing practices.
Idaho Youth Ranch is continuing to take new clients, according to the press release. To schedule an appointment, call the help line at 208-947-0863 or request an appointment online at www.youthranch.org/get-help.
Who’s hiring?
Franz Bakery has over 150 positions available throughout its bakeries and areas of distribution, including in the Boise area. Visit FranzBakery.com.
Albertsons: The company tweeted March 17 it has immediate openings. Visit stores in your area to find out their specific needs or apply online.
Amazon: “We are opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. … to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon’s service during this stressful time,” Amazon announced on its website March 16. Amazon also stated it is welcoming those who were laid off and/or furloughed “as part of this crisis.” Apply online.
Bi-Mart: “Due to the impact of the coronavirus we are hiring temporary help in our stores throughout the northwest,” Bi-Mart announced on its website. View available jobs online.
Fred Meyer: Visit stores in your area or apply online.
Walmart: “As part of responding to the current environment, Walmart is also hiring 150,000 new associates through the end of May,” Walmart announced on its website. Visit stores near you or apply online.
WinCo Foods: “In the wake of this health crisis ... we are hiring temporary clerks for many of our locations, so we can keep our stores clean and well stocked,” WinCo announced on its website. Visit a local store or apply online.
The Idaho Division of Veterans Services is hiring for several temporary positions available in health and long-term care-related services at the state’s three veterans homes, one of which is in Boise, IdahoNews reports.
Additional resources
Business loans: Idaho small businesses impacted by coronavirus can now access federal disaster loans. Small businesses, private nonprofit organizations of any size, small agricultural cooperatives and small aquaculture enterprises that have been financially impacted as a direct result of the coronavirus since Jan. 31, 2020, may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses that could have been met if the disaster had not occurred. The deadline to apply is Dec. 21, 2020. For more information, commerce.idaho.gov/covid-19.
Denny’s is introducing new store hours, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, that will allow for delivery and takeout only. All delivery fees will be waived through April 12. For both carryout and delivery, guests can order online at dennys.com.
Applebee’s locations in Boise, Eagle and Nampa are offering free delivery available now through March 31. It also offers to-go services.
Firehouse Subs is offering a free Kids’ Combo with purchase of a medium or large sub carry-out order. Firehouse Subs Kids’ Combos include a choice of a Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Small Meatball, Turkey & Provolone or Ham & Provolone Subs, along with a 12 oz. fountain drink or carton of milk, dessert and a kid-sized fire hat. This offer must be mentioned on the phone and is valid through April 30 at participating U.S. Firehouse Subs locations.
Life’s Kitchen is open for curbside and to-go service for lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.
Sizzler Restaurants in Meridian and Nampa will offer curbside takeout and third-party delivery, beginning Saturday. Guests can order take out at www.thesizz.com and through third-party delivery partners: Grub Hub, Uber Eats and Boise Food Express.
Wingers Restaurants in Nampa, Mountain Home and Meridian offers take-out and delivery-only orders. Wingers is partnering with Door Dash, Grub Hub and Postmates in Nampa and Meridian, and will launch its own delivery service in Mountain Home. To help hard-hit employees, Wingers owner Brad McDougal is starting a $15,000 fund for employees to borrow from to pay for necessities during the coronavirus period, and employees can eat daily for free. Starting Saturday, customers can purchase $25 gift certificates with 100% of the purchase going to the new Employees Food Fund.
BACON in Downtown Boise will be offering pick up and delivery for customers.
The Caldwell School District will offer free meals for children from 10-11 a.m. through Friday at schools and parks. The child must be present to receive meals and does not have to be a Caldwell School District student. Adults may buy a sack meal for $4. Locations are listed at caldwellschools.org.
Canyon Springs High School food pantry, 516 N. 11th Ave., Caldwell will still be available to students, according to Caldwell School District’s Facebook page. Please email lvelasquez@caldwellschools.org to arrange a time.
Big Box Outlet Store at 352 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa is offering free lunch for school-age children from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
Kuna School District will offer free, grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches for children weekdays until schools reopen. Pick up is from 11 a.m. to noon at Ross Elementary, Reed Elementary and Kuna High School. Children do not need to be enrolled in the district to receive a free meal, but they need to be present to receive it.
Meals on Wheels “curbside” meals at senior centers: Though senior centers throughout the Treasure Valley are temporarily closed, Metro Meals on Wheels will continue to provide “curbside” meals there.
Seniors in Boise and Meridian can still pick up lunch with curbside service offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays at Boise’s Dick Eardley Senior Center, 690 Robbins Road, and the Meridian Senior Center, 1920 N. Records Way.
Seniors in Caldwell and Nampa are asked to call 208-459-0132 (if in Caldwell) or 208-467-7266 (if in Nampa) beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday to order. Residents are encouraged to “keep trying” if the line is busy. Meals will be available for pickup at the Caldwell Senior Center, 1009 Everett St., and the Nampa Senior Center, 207 Constitution Way, Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for a suggested donation of $4 for those 60 and over, and a $5 charge for under 60.
Meals On Wheels delivery will continue to be delivered to seniors in Canyon County at the usual time each day. Meals will be placed in a plastic bag with handles and hung on the door of the residence. After knocking or ringing the doorbell, the deliverer will wait to be sure that the meal is taken inside. For more information contact 208-454-8142.
SHOPPING HOUR FOR SENIORS
Fred Meyer: 7-8 a.m. Monday through Thursday until further notice.
Albertsons: 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
Boise Co-op: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily for shoppers 60 and older. Located at 888 W. Fort St., Boise, and 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian.
Ridley’s Family Markets: 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. for seniors only. Local stores are at 1403 N. Meridian Road, Kuna, and 430 E. Main St., Middleton.
Stinker gas stations in an Albertsons parking lot will have employees available to pump fuel for seniors from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Target: The first hour of shopping each Wednesday at stores nationwide for vulnerable guests. Please contact your local store for hours.
Walmart: Stores will open an hour early every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. Walmart pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time. Stores are also placing limits on certain items such paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.
WinCo Foods: 6-7:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, according to the website.
PET WELL-BEING
Idaho Humane Society has launched a Stray Pets online portal that shows animals brought in from the public and humane society officers. These animals are being housed at the Idaho Humane Society.
Meridian Canine Rescue has launched new online training, behavioral support and education resources, and is making available care packages for dogs, such as Boredom Buster and Sleepy Time Kits. Visit meridianrescue.org.
ADDITIONAL HELP
Idaho 2-1-1 CareLine is a program of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare that provides a robust database offering free or low-cost programs and services such as social services, medical assistance, food and clothing, daycare options, emergency shelter and more, according to United Way Treasure Valley’s website.
United Way of Treasure Valley has created a Community Resource Page, in partnership with dozens of local entities, highlighting housing assistance, childcare assistance, health care, resources for educators and parents, transportation assistance, and more. Go to www.unitedwaytv.org and click the COVID-19 banner.
INTERNET USAGE
CenturyLink has suspended data usage limits for consumer customers due to COVID-19, and will waive late fees and won’t terminate a residential or small business customer’s service due to financial circumstances associated with the outbreak.
Sparklight (formerly Cable One) opened Wi-Fi hotspots at:
Sparklight office, 2101 E. Karcher Road in Nampa
Orah Brandt Park, E. Quaker and Orah Way in Nampa
Skyview Park, E. Cottage and Blakeslee in Nampa
Bear Creek Park, Christopher and Stoddard in Meridian
Eighth Street Park, Willowbrook and NW Eighth Street in Meridian
Caldwell Housing Authority, 22730 Farmway Road in Caldwell
Luby Park on N. Illinois and Marble Front Road in Caldwell
Kuna City Hall at 751 W. Fourth St.
Sparklight has made available unlimited data on all internet services for 30 days, and offered payment deferrals and late fee waivers for 60 days. Sparklight is now offering low-cost internet, a 15 Mbps internet plan for $10 per month for the next 60 days to help low-income families and those most impacted from coronavirus challenges. Customers can call 877-692-2253 for more information.
WAYS TO GIVE
Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health: www.idahocf.org/covid19.
COVID-19 Response Fund for Idaho: www.idahocf.org/covid-19. Created in partnership through The Idaho Community Foundation, United Way of Treasure Valley and Idaho Nonprofit Center.
The American Red Cross is facing a blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations, the website states. Donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood. Visit redcross.org for information.
Metro Meals on Wheels: metromealsonwheels.net.
West Valley Humane Society in Canyon County is reaching out to the public with concerns about how the COVID-19 outbreak will impact animal welfare and people’s ability to adopt a pet or afford their pet’s needs. The shelter is accepting donations at westvalleyhumanesociety.org/COVID.
Please note: All resources will continue to be assessed and updated as more information about the novel coronavirus becomes available.
