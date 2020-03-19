Because of cancellations and closures, we're temporarily replacing our calendar with information on community resources. Send your ideas to newsroom@idahopress.com or join our Facebook group, “Idaho Press Community Group: COVID-19 Resources.”
Boise State's Campus Food Pantry remains open during regular business hours to help feed students. To promote safety and minimize risk to our students, pre-loaded grocery bags full of items will be available for pick-up. All donations are appreciated. Donations can be made at give.boisestate.edu/emergency.
The American Red Cross now faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during this coronavirus outbreak, the website states. Donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood. Visit redcross.org for information.
Sparklight is now offering low-cost internet to assist families in need during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Sparklight announced Thursday it will offer a 15 Mbps internet plan for $10 per month for the next 60 days to help low-income families and those most impacted from coronavirus challenges. No documentation will be required to sign up for this plan. Customers can call 877-692-2253 for more information.
United Way of Treasure Valley, in partnership with dozens of local entities has created a Community Resource Page highlighting housing assistance, childcare assistance, health care, resources for educators and parents, transportation assistance, and more. Go to www.unitedwaytv.org and click the COVID-19 banner.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County are serve grab-and-go breakfast and lunch to any child ages 1-18 while supplies last. Pickup is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. weekdays at Riverfront Park in Garden City, E. 42nd St.; Meridian Elementary School, 1035 NW First St.; Boys & Girls Clubs of Nampa, 316 Stampede Drive.
The Nampa Boys & Girls Club is closed but offering drive-thru sack meals (breakfast and lunch) for kids at the Nampa clubhouse, 316 Stampede Drive, between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays.
The Middleton School District is offering grab-and-go meals for families between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays through March 27, at the front entrance of the Middleton Middle School Annex A.
The Caldwell School District will offer free meals for children from 10-11 a.m. through Friday at schools and parks. The child must be present to receive meals and does not have to be a Caldwell School District student. Adults may buy a sack meal for $4. Locations are listed at caldwellschools.org.
Kuna School District will offer free, grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches for children weekdays starting Friday, March 20, until schools reopen. Pick up is from 11 a.m. to noon at Ross Elementary, Reed Elementary and Kuna High School. Children do not need to be enrolled in the district to receive a free meal, but they need to be present to receive it.
West Valley Humane Society in Canyon County is reaching out to the public with concerns about how the COVID-19 outbreak will impact animal welfare and people’s ability to adopt a pet or afford their pet’s needs. The shelter is accepting donations at westvalleyhumanesociety.org/COVID.
Idaho Humane Society has launched a Stray Pets online portal that shows animals brought in from the public and humane society officers. These animals are being housed at the Idaho Humane Society.
Meridian Canine Rescue has launched new online training, behavioral support and education resources, and is making available care packages for dogs, such as Boredom Buster and Sleepy Time Kits. Visit meridianrescue.org.
The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health is donating an initial $100,000 to the COVID-19 Response Fund for Idaho, a new charitable fund that will provide support for low-income, vulnerable Idahoans, and affected families. Donations to the fund can be made online at www.idahocf.org/covid19.
Shopping hour for seniors:
- Boise Co-op: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for shoppers 60 and older. Located at 888 W. Fort St, Boise, and 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian.
- Ridley’s Family Markets: 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. for seniors only. Local stores are at 1403 N. Meridian Road, Kuna, and 430 E. Main St., Middleton.
- Albertsons: Nationally announced stores will be open from 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for vulnerable shoppers.
- Walmart: Beginning March 24, Walmart stores will open an hour early every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. Walmart pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time. Stores are also placing limits on certain items such paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.
- Target: The first hour of shopping each Wednesday at stores nationwide for vulnerable guests. Please contact your local store for hours.
Meals on Wheels “curbside” meals at senior centers: Though senior centers in Boise and Meridian are temporarily closed, Metro Meals on Wheels will continue to provide “curbside” meals there. Seniors who rely on the affordable lunch option normally offered at the senior center can still pick up lunch with curbside service offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays at Boise’s Dick Eardley Senior Center (690 Robbins Road, Boise) and the Meridian Senior Center (1920 N. Records Way).
Please sign the lunch sheets. There is also a container for donations. Others who want to help can donate at metromealsonwheels.net.
Caldwell and Nampa senior centers and Meals on Wheels will also continue with meal distribution through a curbside service. Please call 208-459-0132 (if in Caldwell) or 208-467-7266 (if in Nampa) beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday to order. Residents are encouraged to “keep trying” if the line is busy. Meals will be available for pickup at the Caldwell Senior Center, 1009 Everett St., and the Nampa Senior Center, 207 Constitution Way, Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for a suggested donation of $4 for those 60 and over, and a $5 charge for under 60.
Meals will continue to be delivered to seniors in Canyon County at the usual time each day. Meals will be placed in a plastic bag with handles and hung on the door of the residence. After knocking or ringing the doorbell, the deliverer will wait to be sure that the meal is taken inside. For more information contact 208-454-8142.
Big Box Outlet Store at 352 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa is offering free lunch for school-age children from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
The food pantry at Canyon Springs High School, 516 N. 11th Ave., Caldwell will still be available to students, according to Caldwell School District’s Facebook page. Please email lvelasquez@caldwellschools.org to arrange a time.
The Idaho 2-1-1 CareLine, a program of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, provides a robust database that offers free or low-cost programs and services such as social services, medical assistance, food and clothing, daycare options, emergency shelter and more, according to United Way Treasure Valley's website.
The Idaho Community Foundation, United Way of Treasure Valley and Idaho Nonprofit Center have created the COVID-19 Response Fund for Idaho. Donated at www.idahocf.org/covid-19.
Sparklight (formerly Cable One) opened Wi-Fi hotspots across its footprint for public use during the coronavirus crisis in order to keep individuals and communities connected to online resources. Sparklight’s Wi-Fi hotspot can be accessed in the Sparklight local office parking lot, 2101 E. Karcher Road in Nampa. Sparklight, as of March 13, made available unlimited data on all internet services for 30 days, and offered payment deferrals and late fee waivers for 60 days. The company plans to reassess after 30 days based on the continued impact and evolving nature of the virus. Customers can call 877-692-2253 for more information.
CenturyLink has suspended data usage limits for consumer customers due to COVID-19, starting March 16 for the next 60 days. During that time the company will waive late fees and won’t terminate a residential or small business customer’s service due to financial circumstances associated with the outbreak.