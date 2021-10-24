The 2021 Health of Women and Children Report in Idaho was released this week, revealing some concerning data including excessive mental distress and high blood pressure among young women.
Even before the pandemic, Idaho’s overall health among women and children was slow to improve, according to the report. The data connects a common denominator: poor mental health.
Among women in Idaho between the ages of 18-44, frequent mental distress has increased 51% over a period of four years, with the data cycle ending in 2019 according to the report. High blood pressure also increased 92% and teen suicide rate is 10.5% above the national average, the report cited.
Dr. Ravi Johar, the chief medical officer for United Health Missouri, said stress and anxiety is dramatically rising among women, especially in Idaho, where it is nearly 4% higher than the national average. The coronavirus is not completely factored into the data, Johar said, but most likely has made conditions worse for those struggling with their mental well-being.
“Women are unfortunately still the majority of caregivers for children,” he said. “People are saying pregnancy doesn’t end with delivery.”
Dr. David Pate, a physician and retired CEO of St. Luke’s Health System in Idaho, echoed similar concerns.
“If you look at how things have been going over the last decade, there is just more stress on people and their families,” Pate said. He cited rising costs and housing affordability, forcing both parents to work more to make ends meet. He also cited single women who work multiple jobs to support their children, but then hardly have time with their kids.
Both doctors said there is not one specific factor underlying these worsening stress and mental health conditions, rather a multitude of reasons contributing to the problem.
These factors include increased consumption of processed food, lack of exercise, an underlying mental illness, family dynamics, cost of medical care, and the negative stigma that can be associated with talking about one’s mental health, Johar said.
Idaho ranks 44th in the nation regarding uninsured women and is also 45th in the nation for women seeking medical care due to cost, according to the report. Meaning sometimes, it’s fiscally better for women to not have to pay for care rather than receive it.
“The very strict criteria for Medicaid has gotten better with Medicaid expansion, so more people can get services, but we also have a shortage of mental health professionals,” Pate said. “And if you’re a single mom, you’ve got kids and you have to work, when are you going to get help?”
Holly Joyner, an administrative specialist at the National Alliance on Mental Illness in the Treasure Valley, said a contributing issue is how society believes women should act, which can contribute to their stress and anxiety. Joyner also said the burden of caregiving tends to fall upon women and those who identify as women. These issues, she said, can often be downplayed by others.
Joyner is also a current nursing student and said she lives with a mental illness.
“The moment we have a breakdown, we are labeled as unstable, insecure or crazy,” she said. “Having anxiety and depression doesn’t mean something is wrong with you.”
Kim Chalifoux, who is an office manager at Pride Mental Health in Boise, has a unique perspective because of what she sees come through the center’s doors every day. She said she witnesses many parents struggling to provide for their families.
“I think women have a tendency to try to carry the world on their shoulders,” she said. “There are so many mothers trying to provide for their children. This is all about getting connected, and let them know that resources are available.”
With mental health being a significant concern in Idaho, the negative stigma that can be associated with mental health follows closely behind.
“What our society tends to do is stigmatize mental health, we isolate it, and say they have to just deal with it,” Johar said.
Johar said during his work as an OB/GYN doctor, women would often share their life experiences with each other in his office, but never touch on anything involving mental wellness.
Johar stressed that there are resources available for those seeking help.
Not all of the data in the report is negative — children in poverty decreased by 31%, there is also low prevalence of unemployment among women, low infant mortality rates, a decrease in smoking, and a decrease in teen births, according to the report.