MONKS debating in House by Brian (copy)

Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, debates in the Idaho House in 2022.

 BRIAN MYRICK/Idaho Press, file

BOISE — Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, is hoping to stop state government agencies from supporting any nongovernment events, unless given permission by the governor.

The House State Affairs Committee on Thursday morning unanimously voted to introduce the proposed legislation.


McLean at Pride

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean walks in the Boise Pride Festival Pride parade in this September 2022 file photo. 

