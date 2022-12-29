Originally published Dec. 28 at KTVB.COM
BOISE — The recent melted snow and rainfall have made most trails in the Boise Foothills muddy, even the "all-weather" trails — and using those trails can cause long-term damage.
Ridge to Rivers, headed by the city of Boise, is a partnership between five land agencies that manages over 200 miles of trails in the foothills. It is urging people to avoid muddy trails and use alternatives.
In a tweet Wednesday, Boise Parks ad Recreation said all trails, even the ones considered for all weather, are too wet and muddy to be used responsibly. The department asked for trail users to give the system a break and utilize the Boise River Greenbelt instead while things dry out.
"The problem with using trails when they're muddy, there's a few problems. All the use on it - it tramples the trail in a way that leaves it really, really rough," David Gordon, the trails systems manager for Ridge to Rivers said. "It doesn't ever smooth out throughout the summer on a lot of these trails. So people that are trying to use them responsibly when they're dry, find it very, very uneven and not a lot of fun to be walking on or riding on."
Muddy conditions on the trails are most common during the winter, and the trails can take as long until April to dry out.
"The other issue is people tend to walk to the side of the mud whenever possible. When they do that they're trampling the vegetation on the side of the trail, they're creating wider trails and a wider trail is more prone to erosion," Gordon said.
There's an easy way to tell whether or not a trail is safe to use: if you're leaving tracks, turn back.
But muddy trails don't mean that you have to stay inside all winter.
Rich Harris has been running Boise's trails for the last 30 years. He's also the owner of Bandanna Running and Walking in Boise, and has watched multiple generations share and enjoy the trails.
"A big part of our business is high school track and cross country. And a lot of those kids - we're seeing the kids, but we saw their parents when their parents were young before they were married," Harris said. "Everybody runs in the foothills at some point in time."
Harris says when trails get muddy this time of year, runners need to be a little more flexible when planning their routes in order to avoid them.
"We have so many options for places to run. Whether it is a trail, whether it is the Greenbelt, we're very fortunate here," Harris said. "So if we all just respect what we have, it makes it nice for everybody"
Ridge to Rivers posts trail conditions updates on its Facebook page daily.
It also has an interactive map with current trail conditions to help trail users make informed decisions.
"You're helping preserve it for people years and decades from now," Harris said. "If we all go up there and beat the heck out of them today, they're not going to be around long, and they're not going to be pleasant to use."