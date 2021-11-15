breaking LIVE COVERAGE: Idaho Legislature reconvenes Nov 15, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email In this March 4, 2020, file photo, is the Idaho Statehouse in Boise. AP photo/Keith Ridler, file Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Idaho Press is providing live updates from Monday's Legislative meetings at the Statehouse in Boise.Reporter Betsy Russell will post updates throughout the day on her Eye on Boise blog, and on Twitter, @BetsyZRussell. Her blog posts are listed below.It's also being streamed live on Idaho Public Television. House adjourns 'til 8 a.m.; Business Committee plans to continue hearing into evening... The House reconvened just after 5 p.m. today, and immediately moved to adjourn for the day. … House Business Committee moves on to 2nd bill, but hasn't voted on 1st... After a two-hour hearing on HB 410, Rep. Charlie Shepherd's bill to forbid all vaccine requi… Senate adjourns 'til tomorrow, as its calendar shows 'there is nothing there' The Senate reconvened this afternoon, but Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, told senat… Bedke, Winder have already filed motion to intervene in federal vaccine case House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder have already filed a mot… JFAC kills $2 million legal fund bill, 6-12 The first bill to be voted on in committee during today's newly reconvened regular session o… First hearing opens; Rep. Shepherd pushes to ban all employer vaccine rules HB 410, Rep. Charlie Shepherd’s proposed bill to prohibit all employer vaccine requirements,… +2 House takes up Ethics Committee report, censure recommendation on Rep. Giddings For live updates, follow Betsy Z. Russell's Eye on Boise blog. She'll also post updates on T… House sets whirlwind schedule of committee hearings on new bills this afternoon The Idaho House has set a whirlwind public hearing schedule for this afternoon on 17 propose… House back in session, reading 29 new bills across desks, hearings could be barely over an hour away... The House is back in session now, and is reading across the desk the 29 new bills just intro… Senate has recessed 'til 3 pm; House says they'll be back in '20 minutes' The Idaho Senate convened this morning and read across the desk all seven of the bills intro… House votes 49-19 to censure Giddings in ethics complaint The House has voted 49-19 in favor of adopted the report of the House Ethics Committee with … Senate State Affairs also prints proposed bills without discussion; House, Senate close to ready to convene... The Senate State Affairs Committee has voted to introduce the seven proposed bills on its ag… House panel introduces all 29 bills with no discussion, clears way for possible hearings today... With a single motion from House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, the House Ways & Means Commi… Meeting room filling fast for this morning's start to legislative action... House hearing room EW05 is filling fast for this morning's House Ways & Means Committee … Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Update Legislature Idaho Press Boise Statehouse Session Idaho App Width Internet Betsy Russell Twitter Blog Post Recommended for you Load comments News Trending Today John McGee asks to withdraw from Caldwell mayoral runoff election Taxpayers fund governor's trip to Mar-a-Lago; Trump endorses McGeachin 2 juveniles killed in Canyon County car crash First child, an infant, dies of COVID-19 in Idaho Largest building in Caldwell breaks ground, will help accommodate growth