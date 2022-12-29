Four Dead University of Idaho (copy)

Red evidence markers and yellow police tape seal the front of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022 in Moscow.

 AP photo/Ted S. Warren

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Dec. 29 at KTVB.COM 

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police will use a private company starting Friday to begin cleaning up the crime scene to remove biohazards and other harmful substances that may be left over inside the King Street home where four students were slain on Nov. 13.


Recommended for you

Load comments