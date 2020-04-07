Gov. Brad Little named Republican Patrick Malloy as Ada County's third commissioner on Tuesday morning, replacing recently retired Republican Rick Visser.
Little's decision was announced in a short press release that tapped Malloy, a Meridian resident and the vice chair of the Ada County Republicans, as an Ada County Commissioner. Rod W. Beck of Boise and Kim Wickstrum of Star were the other candidates proposed by the Ada County Republican Central Committee for Little to choose from to replace Visser, and both are still running in this May's primary.
“Patrick’s dedication to the people and prosperity of Ada County makes him an excellent candidate to fill this role,” Little said in the release.
Malloy recently dropped out of the May 19 primary for Visser's seat. In an earlier conversation with the Idaho Press, Malloy said he decided to withdraw from the primary March 27, the last day he could potentially do so, because he was concerned about potentially splintering the Republican vote.
Other candidates in the GOP primary for the seat include Teri Murrison of Eagle, Fred Rippee of Meridian and Mary McFarland of Eagle. In the Democratic primary, Bill Rutherford is running unopposed.
Malloy, a longtime political operative, declined to answer when asked his current occupation on Tuesday. He will now serve out the rest of Visser's term, which runs through 2020.
"I want the taxpayers to understand I'm a fiscally responsible individual, and I will hopefully look for ways to limit as much discretionary spending or things that can be put off until we find out how many people need property tax relief for being out of work for a period of time," Malloy said in a phone interview.
An Idaho resident for the past decade, Malloy said he would bring "Republican values" to the board. He's being thrust into an unusual situation, as the COVID-19 crisis has pushed much of Ada County's daily governance online, but Malloy said past experience temporarily sitting in at the Idaho Senate in 2013 would prepare him.
"I've already been reading coming agendas and past minutes to understand the type of things they're dealing with," Malloy said.