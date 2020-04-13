Salome Mwangi is a native of Kenya who in 2004 moved to the U.S. through the refugee resettlement program. She shares her life’s experiences with the Treasure Valley community that she calls home, and uses them to build bridges and help demystify some of the perceived narratives that each side may have about “the other side.” Salome serves the community as a Kiswahili interpreter in various settings, like medical, mental health, law enforcement, and above all as a cultural broker. Salome is the Refugee Speakers Bureau & Social Integration Coordinator with the Idaho Office for Refugees.
Watch Salome's video here: