Rebecca De León and Ruben Pedraza met 11 years ago, and have been married for nearly six years. Rebecca was born in the United States and Ruben was born just outside Mexico City. Ruben didn't fully understand that he was coming into the United States without following the proper channels, but once he realized he was undocumented and what that meant, he planned to return to Mexico. But before he did, he met Rebecca, and decided to stay and have a family in the United States. This is their story.
