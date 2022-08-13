Yellowstone flood event 2022: North Entrance Road in Gardner River Canyon (5)

Yellowstone National Park’s North Entrance Road was damaged by flooding in June 2022. As of Aug. 10, the road remains closed to vehicles.

 National Park Service / Jacob W. Frank

Historic flooding and park closures have contributed to a 20% decrease in visitors to Yellowstone National Park through the first seven months of 2022.

In June, 536,601 people visited Yellowstone National Park, which represents a 43% decrease from the record 938,845 people who visited during June 2021, according to a press release from Yellowstone National Park. June 2021 was the busiest June on record in terms of visitors, Yellowstone officials said.

