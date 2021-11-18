NAMPA — The St. Luke’s Mobile Care clinic RV, stocked with health care supplies, an exam room, and a waiting room, will travel around the west Treasure Valley and rural areas within the state to treat children who may not be able to access certain aspects of health care.
The multi-functional RV, which was parked outside of West Middle School in Nampa on Wednesday, has the ability to treat students immediately, rather than a school nurse sending a child home to see a doctor. The clinic’s purpose is to travel to schools to provide general pediatric care, which can include flu or strep tests, general immunizations or simply addressing other general health concerns.
The clinic was due to arrive at another local school on Wednesday, and has a set schedule with certain schools in the area within the week. The clinic also travels to two Boise schools on Tuesdays.
In some instances, said Dr. Noreen Womack of St. Luke’s Health System, parents may not have the time or money to take their child to see a physician. The mobile care clinic alleviates the strain on parents seeking treatment for their child. As of noon Wednesday, the clinic at the middle school had seen five patients.
“The mobile clinic can do anything a regular clinic can do,” Womack said.
In other instances, the clinic will serve as a way to treat children in rural areas who have been sexually and/or physically abused, according to Brenden Warwick, St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital program manager. The mobile clinic will help doctors reach those children to provide medical exams, in-depth interviews and coordinate with local law enforcement.
Paula Kellerer, superintendent for the Nampa School District, said she has seen students who have never been to a health care provider for regular check-ups, which is a significant barrier.
“Sometimes it’s the money part,” said Kellerer. “Do I afford that, or do I buy groceries for my family?”
Warwick echoed that sentiment, adding that a lot of students in the areas of focus are from low-income families with working parents who cannot take their child home from school and care for them. It also helps the strain of health care workers who are consistently seeing COVID patients and may not have the staff support or time to focus on non-COVID patients, Warwick said.
“A lot of the children don’t have established providers, so they don’t have a record of them being seen. It takes more time than a general clinic visit,” he said.
Womack said nearly every child she’s seen does not have an established medical provider, has not been seen in one or two years, or has not been seen at all.
“With all the barriers here, there’s not time,” Womack said. “Some have one car, they put their kid on a bus, a year goes by and and they haven’t had any health care.”
Womack said some schools only have a nurse for half the day. She said the role of a doctor in the mobile care clinic is to address certain things nurses may normally have to consult with others about, which can help the nurse focus on more students.
Being seen by a medical clinic on-site of the school can also help students’ academic performance, Kellerer said, by possibly addressing an ongoing need or health issue.
Kellerer said that because some areas in Nampa have a high Hispanic population, all school district communications go out in both English and Spanish with help from Spanish-speaking liaisons, so parents know resources like the mobile clinic are available.
According to Warwick, the clinic is available through the school, and can also be utilized by family members who have a relative who attends. Information about the clinic is available through the school.