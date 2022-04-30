BOISE — On a sunny Friday afternoon, a Hummer limo pulled up to the Fort Boise Skatepark. About 30 adults and children clapped, cheered and held signs. Most wore blue T-shirts that read “Make-A-Wish."
This was all for Elijah Buerki, a 10-year-old whose upbeat, kind spirit helped him in his battle with lung cancer.
“He was so positive that he was sometimes the one uplifting us,” said Annie Buerki, his mother. “And so I think this experience and this bravery he's shown really deserved this special day.”
Though the boy’s diseased lung had to be removed and he needs one minor surgery, his overall prognosis is good. His mother had always thought the Make-A-Wish program was for terminally-ill children but found out that wasn’t the case. Her son’s wish was for a skateboard, but Make-A-Wish Idaho did much more than that.
First, they held a lunch for the family of three at Romio's Greek and Italian Restaurant. Then the limo came.
“He was like, ‘I can’t believe this is happening,'” said Sven Buerki, Elijah’s father. “He had a glass of sparkling apple juice and was having such a good time.”
Then they went to Boise Skateboard Supply, where Elijah got a lesson on how to ride a halfpipe.
The limo then drove to the Fort Boise Skatepark, where many of Elijah’s friends and neighbors gathered. Elijah and his friends skated for a while, and then were treated to professional, local skateboarders showing them all some moves.
A few weeks ago, Make-A-Wish took him shopping, and he got a skateboard, pads, helmets and other gear. He also received gift cards to several stores and even 15 lessons with a professional skateboarder.
“It's the biggest joy in all of our lives,” said Janie Best, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Idaho, “that we’re able to help create such magical experiences for their families, because the families are equally as important. They’ve been through some really, really tough medical situations.”
Best helps Make-A-Wish Idaho grant around 90 wishes a year around the state. She loves helping children and especially loves the wishes they make. One girl wished for a miniature cow for a pet and, a few years ago, one boy asked to be a garbage man.
“What we see every day,” Best said, “and the challenges that these kids and families are overcoming, we can use these stories of overcoming obstacles and coming home to inspire people.”
Elijah’s wish took place on the World Wish Day, which marks the anniversary of the first wish granted for the Make-A-Wish program in 1980, when a Phoenix boy battling leukemia asked to be a policeman and the whole town gathered around him.
“Knowledge is power, and for your kid, they can understand what's going on. They can comprehend, but you need to keep them in the loop,” Sven said.