BOISE — Around 50 people gathered in Boise on Saturday to voice support for law enforcement by waving American and thin blue line flags, chanting “blue lives matter,” and “law and order,” in what was ultimately a peaceful response to a string of Black Lives Matter protests and events that have take place recently in the Treasure Valley.
At least three counterprotesters attended the two-hour event, which was put on by the Idaho chapter of MAGA girl, a pro-Trump group. Counterprotesters and rally attendees talked twice, and both sides said the conversations were peaceful.
The event was planned after racial and political tensions erupted across the country following the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man who died after saying, “I can’t breathe” while a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.
“We have seen innocent police officers who had nothing to do with George Floyd’s death attacked, injured, and even killed over the last two weeks of riots happening across the country,” MAGA girl wrote in a press release.
Demonstrators gathered at the corner of Emerald Street and Maple Grove Road to be visible in a high-traffic area near Boise Police Department Headquarters, said Carrie Fleming, event organizer and one of MAGA girl’s Idaho chapter leaders.
While a majority of officers from the Ada County Sheriff's Office and BPD stared straight ahead, not acknowledging the event as they drove by, one BPD car flashed its lights and siren while passing through the intersection, and officers from another patrol waved. One officer recorded the crowd’s cheers from his squad car’s passenger seat.
‘NON-POLITICAL’
Fleming said the event was meant to be “non-political.” In an attempt to neutralize partisan charge, attendees were asked to only bring American and thin blue line flags. The request was broadly honored, though “Make America Great Again” hats dotted the line of demonstrators.
One counterprotester felt that, while support of the police crosses party lines, that doesn’t make it apolitical.
“It’s impossible,” said Sterling Reece. “Supporting the enforcement of unconstitutional laws is political.”
Reece also cited a lack of accountability for police and the “murders that they commit,” among his reasons for voicing dissent against the event.
The apolitical nature of the event also came into question when a group set up a booth asking for signatures on a petition to recall Gov. Brad Little — an effort first sparked by groups decrying the Governor’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The petitioners weren’t associated with MAGA girl or the event, Fleming said. However, a group of men who said they were working security for the event bounced between Fleming and the signature booth throughout the afternoon.
‘SECURITY’
A handful of men patrolled the fringes of the crowd, donning earpieces and saying they were working security for the event. Fleming only said they were “friends” who she’d asked to help, and that they were not associated with a law enforcement agency. She was unsure whether they were carrying weapons.
While recent Black Lives Matter protests have drawn an increased police presence in downtown Boise, officers were not see on foot in or around the event.