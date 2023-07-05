A rendering of the Zoo Boise Red Panda Complex. The state-of-the-art complex will be built to help the Styan’s red pandas, which have recently arrived at the zoo, thrive, according to a news release from the city.
Photo by Ken Bohn Photo provided by the city of Boise
Two endangered Styan’s red pandas have arrived at Zoo Boise.
According to a news release from the city, the zoo is excited to welcome the two pandas as it looks to build a new, state-of-the-art home to help them thrive.
The news release states that the rare Styan’s subspecies is a larger panda with thick dark hair because they typically reside in colder places. The male and female red pandas recently arrived in Boise from the San Diego and Milwaukee county zoos.
“The addition of these red pandas at Zoo Boise is the direct result of the incredible care our zoo staff gives to each and every one of our animals,” Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said in a news release. “I’m proud of our team and we look forward to introducing these endangered red pandas to the community as we continue to support this important species.”
Zoo Boise is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The pandas can be found at the Red Panda Exhibit near the Zoo Farm entrance.
The two red pandas have been matched as part of the Red Panda Species Survival Plan, one of many important Association of Zoos & Aquariums conservation programs, according to the news release. The program’s primary role is to serve as a breeding program for selected endangered or threatened species. The goal is to maintain a healthy and genetically diverse population for the animals to increase their numbers and be able to reintroduce certain zoo-bred animals into their natural habitats if necessary, the news release states.