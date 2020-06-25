BOISE — Zoo Boise, a division of Boise Parks and Recreation, announced Thursday the birth of its newest family member: A female nyala calf was born on Tuesday, June 16, to parents Zara and Bongani.
Nyala are a mid-sized antelope species native to Southeastern Africa that inhabit woodland areas and thickets. Zoo Boise’s original nyala pair arrived at the zoo in 2019 as part of the Gorongosa National Park Exhibit.
Zara, Bongani and their calf are currently on exhibit at Zoo Boise, although the calf may hide in bushes for the first few weeks, the zoo said in a press release. The new family is adjusting well.
Zoo Boise is currently open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a set number of tickets available each day to meet current group size requirements. Tickets must be reserved in advance and a timed entry process has been implemented to reduce lines and allow for physical distancing. For more information regarding ticketing and other health and safety protocols in place this summer, please visit the zoo’s website, zooboise.org.