...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
5 PM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser
River zones. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley zone.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A changeover to rain is expected late
Sunday afternoon in the Lower Treasure Valley in Idaho. Roads
will become slushy.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Zoo Boise announced Friday it is offering additional discounted admission every Thursday throughout the month of December.
According to a press release, every Thursday, $3 admission will apply to tickets for senior, general admission and child tickets. The zoo said the discount is a way of saying “thank you” for supporting its wildlife conservation mission.
Zoo Boise is a year-round destination. During the winter months, animals like red pandas, snow leopards and others are more active, according to the release.
Zoo Boise is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, with final admission at 4 p.m.