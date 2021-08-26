We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Zoo patrons gather to get a look at the tiger exhibit at Zoo Boise, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
BOISE — Zoo Boise will offer a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic in partnership with Boise Parks and Recreation and St. Luke’s Hospital on Saturday, Aug. 28, with free admission to the zoo for those receiving a vaccine that day.
“We are grateful for this unique opportunity to support the health and safety of our community,” said Doug Holloway, director of Boise Parks and Recreation, in a city of Boise news release.
The clinic will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and will be located near the front entrance of the zoo, the release said. Any individual with a vaccine card showing that they received a first or second dose on Aug. 28 will have free access to the zoo that day, the release said.
The zoo’s clinic will offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
“We appreciate community partners who are supporting this effort and are helping us vaccinate their employees, customers, clients, neighbors, friends and family members by just reaching out and working with us,” said Scott Milner, St. Luke’s senior director of pharmacy, in the release.
Free admission applies only to the person receiving a shot, the release said, and individuals must provide their vaccination card and an ID to be granted free admission.
Zoo Boise is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, with the last admission at 4 p.m., the release said.