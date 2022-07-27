Mudiwa.jpg

Mudiwa, Zoo Boise's female lion, was euthanized on Tuesday morning.

 Courtesy of Zoo Boise

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Zoo Boise announced Wednesday that its female lion, Mudiwa, was euthanized Tuesday morning due to declining health.

“This is a hard situation for all of our staff, volunteers and visitors,” Zoo Boise Director Gene Peacock said. “It is never easy to say goodbye to one of our beloved animals. There is no doubt Mudiwa’s presence in Boise has made a strong impression and her legacy will live on.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments