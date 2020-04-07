BOISE — Zoo Boise announced Tuesday that Dean the llama has died.
“Dean was one of the most popular animals at Zoo Boise. Whether he was enjoying getting his back scratched from guests at the Zoo Farm or greeting his adoring fans at Zoobilee, he always brought a smile to the people he met,” said Zoo Boise Director Gene Peacock.
The Zoo Farm opened in 2010, with profits from the farm going towards the zoo's conservation efforts.
Dean was nearly 22 years old and had recently faced a sharp decline in health due to his old age. Zoo Boise is asking the public to share pictures of Dean on social media with the hashtag #deanthellama.