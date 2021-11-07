BOISE — The Intermountain West has an influential new representative at the nation’s capital. The American Bankers Association last month named A. Scott Anderson, president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Zions Bank, its chairman.
In a phone interview with the Idaho Press, Anderson said he hopes to improve access to banking for diverse populations. But first, he’s lobbying against a federal proposal that, Anderson said, will put banking data at risk. And, throughout his tenure, he plans to safeguard financial tools useful to small business owners, including farmers and ranchers, in the West.
Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the American Bankers Association is a trade group composed of small, regional and large banks which, together, employ more than 2 million people, manage nearly $19 trillion in deposits and extend $11 trillion in loans. In addition to lobbying government on behalf of banks and their customers, the association provides training, certification and research to its members.
Association members elected Anderson chairman at an annual conference last month.
“It’s critically important that I reach out and I listen to bankers around the country and to customers around the country and hear: What are the important issues that they have in fulfilling their jobs?” Anderson said.
Anderson has led Zions Bank since 1998. The bank has more than 120 locations across Utah, Idaho and Wyoming, and it employs more than 300 people throughout the Gem State, according to its website.
“With more than four decades of banking experience, Scott is ideally suited to represent America’s banks and their 2 million employees at this critically important time,” said Rob Nichols, the association’s president and CEO, in a news release.
Discussing his long-term goals as chairman, Anderson touted the banking industry’s aggressive implementation of the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which provided $2.3 billion in loans to Idaho businesses alone. The same rigor should be applied to improving inclusivity and diversity within financial institutions and for their customers, he said. As an intermediary between savers and borrowers, banks are in a unique position to help in that regard, he said.
“We need to take that same passion and … we need to ensure that we have inclusive and diverse … employee base and that we are reaching out in an inclusive way to our community, so that everyone has an equal opportunity to prosper,” Anderson said. “The actions that the banking industry is taking right now in response to our collective recognition of racial and financial inequality will make lasting and impactful changes for the future of our economy and our country and our businesses.”
First on Anderson’s to-do list is fighting a Biden Administration proposal mandating that banks assist the Internal Revenue Service in finding tax cheaters. The proposal would require that banks report inflows and outflows of $10,000 or more. That process would put customer privacy and data at risk, Anderson said. Idaho officials, including Sen. Mike Crapo, and business leaders oppose the idea, as well.
“The (American Bankers Association) and I believe that everybody should pay their taxes and those who do not should be held accountable,” Anderson said. “But I do not believe that a bank should be required to be the reporting arm of the IRS.”
Anderson also noted issues specific to our region, including the importance of access to capital and credit for business owners, farmers and ranchers, especially through the U.S. Small Business Administration. “These SBA loans are crucial to those small businesses to help them do their transactions,” he said. “Without it, they’re going to be hampered.”
Affordable housing and commercial real estate will be a priority, as well, Anderson said.
He added that he hopes bankers, customers and business owners will be active in sharing their opinions so that Congress will make the right decisions.
“We live in a great country, and the success of the country is due to having people participate in the political process and raise their voices,” Anderson said.