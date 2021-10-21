BOISE — A. Scott Anderson, president and CEO of Zions Bank, is the new chairman of the American Bankers Association, a national trade group. The association elected Anderson at its annual convention Tuesday in Tampa, Florida.
Anderson has led Salt Lake City-based Zions Bank since 1998. The bank has more than 120 locations across Utah, Idaho and Wyoming, and it employs more than 300 people throughout the Gem State, according to its website.
“Banks are tremendously important to their customers and communities, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent our industry as we navigate critical challenges in the year ahead,” Anderson said in a news release. “I look forward to working with my colleagues across the country to make sure banks of all sizes can continue to support the nation’s recovery from the pandemic and drive economic growth.”
Headquartered in Washington, DC, the American Bankers Association is composed of small, regional and large banks which, together, employ more than 2 million people, manage nearly $19 trillion in deposits and extend $11 trillion in loans. In addition to lobbying government on behalf of banks, the association provides training, certification and research to its members.
“With more than four decades of banking experience, Scott is ideally suited to represent America’s banks and their 2 million employees at this critically important time,” said Rob Nichols, the association's president and CEO, in the news release. “His knowledge of the industry, deep appreciation for the importance of (American Business Association) advocacy, and personal commitment to (American Business Association) priorities including enhancing diversity at banks and expanding financial inclusion make him a perfect choice to lead the association at this moment.”
A Salt Lake City native, Anderson joined Zions Bank in 1990.
Ryan Suppe is the Boise City Hall and Treasure Valley business reporter for the Idaho Press. Contact him at 208-344-2055 (ext. 3038). Follow him on Twitter @salsuppe.