BOISE — Zamzows, a local lawn and pet supply retailer, is offering its remaining Christmas trees to anyone in need of a tree for “whatever they want to pay," the company announced in a press release Friday.
"It is appropriate that Zamzows do this," according to the release, "because according to the company’s co-founder, Carmalita Zamzow (aka “Grandma Z” who passed away in 2001 at the age of 104), Zamzows was the first retail store in Boise to open a Christmas Tree 'Lot' selling fresh cut Christmas Trees."
The lot first opened during the Great Depression in the early 1930s at the original Zamzows store on Fairview Avenue in Boise.
Zamzows, which now has 13 stores in seven cities, ordered more than 2,000 trees from several Oregon growers this year. Due to several factors, including Thanksgiving coming a week later than normal, mild December temperatures, and a shortage of “tall” trees (which the public prefers), Zamzows had roughly 450 trees left as of Wednesday.
Rather than discount the trees, store officials decided to offer them to members of public who could not afford a tree this year for whatever they want to pay.
All proceeds from these late tree sales will be donated to Simply Cats, a no-kill, cageless feline adoption center at 2833 S. Victory View Way in Boise.
So far in 2019, Simply Cats has adopted out 1,006 cats, according to Zamzows' release. The nonprofit's work includes a large “foster” program for homeless cats who are going up for adoption.