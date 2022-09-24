Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Dozens of students from area schools walked out of class Friday afternoon for a youth rally, part of the Global Climate Strike, to demand that leaders at all levels take action to stop catastrophic climate change.

Youth speakers at the event spoke of their fears that climate change is impacting and will impact communities locally and globally, but also showed resolve in their belief that individuals can take action on their own, and put pressure on people in power to effect change.

Youth march and chant at a rally at the Idaho capitol against climate change on Friday, Sept 23, 2022.
Youth Climate Rally 2

A student addresses a crowd of youth at a rally against climate change at the Capitol in Boise on Friday.

