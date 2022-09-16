Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Boise Team Hope Walk will take place on Saturday at noon at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park in Meridian, hosted by the Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Southern Idaho Affiliate. The event is happening for the first time since being paused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Huntington’s Disease (HD) is a neurodegenerative disease that kills neurons in the brain and leads to devastating symptoms. Children with a parent who has HD has a 50% chance of inheriting the expanded gene that causes the disease. 

Recommended for you

Load comments