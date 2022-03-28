NAMPA — The city of Nampa is gathering responses to its fifth annual Community Survey.
“With each survey, we hope to provide an opportunity to hear from those who live and work here, and how we can best serve them,” Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said in an emailed statement. “I truly believe that every voice matters and welcome candid comments from the community.”
People can take the survey online by visiting surveymonkey.com/r/DTGDJJZ. The survey results help inform decision-making in the city in order to be a good steward of taxes, reduce property taxes, and “ensure quality services meet the needs of our citizens,” the page says.
The survey opened March 18, and will be open through April 18.
All taxpaying residents who live within Nampa’s city limits are encouraged to participate, the survey page says. A map of city limits is included on the page, but residents can also check their recent tax bill if they are unsure if they live in city limits, the page says.
“I am thankful for each person who takes time to share their feedback,” Kling said in the statement.
Previous surveys have been used to identify residents’ funding priorities: public safety, transportation, and economic vitality, said Amy Bowman, communications manager for the city, in an emailed statement.
“These community-identified priorities have helped inform funding decisions with Nampa City Council during the budget process,” Bowman said.
The survey consists of 36 questions that ask participants to express their perceptions of Nampa and their priorities are for its future. For example, question 19 asks participants to rank how they would prioritize funding for various community services, including police, fire and emergency medical services, and parks and recreation services, for the coming year’s budget. Question 14 asks participants to choose their top three priorities for capital improvements services, which include options such as flood control, condition of city streets, and traffic signal timing.
Question two asks people to rate their perception of Nampa “as a place to live, work, play, and raise a family” on a scale from “very poor” to “excellent.”
The survey offers a way to hear citizen’s “desires and priorities,” said Nampa City Councilman Darl Bruner via email. Taking action based on citizen responses is “essential,” Bruner said.
“With the fast amount of growth, I hope our new citizens will take time to respond also,” Bruner said.
Last year, the survey logged a total of 1,261 responses, Bowman said. With a population of over 100,000 residents, and about 30,000 households, the city’s goal this year is to collect at least 2,000 responses, she said.
Responses from previous surveys can be viewed at cityofnampa.us/1232/Community-Surveys