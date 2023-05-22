Young moose

A young moose was seen in Boise on Monday. It made its way into the foothills. 

 Courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game

A yearling moose was spotted trotting through the North End neighborhood in Boise on Monday. 

Fish and Game first received reports of the young male moose that morning, said agency spokesperson Brian Pearson. In the afternoon, it was seen making its way into the foothills. 

The yearling moose that was in Boise's North End on Monday is seen running down a neighborhood street. 

