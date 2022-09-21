Middleton resident Tripp Wilson was a healthy 9-year-old cowboy, until he contracted E.coli over Labor Day weekend.
“There are different strains of E. coli and different types of bacteria in E. coli, and he got what’s called Shiga toxin, which is the most dangerous one,” said Tripp’s mom, Shyann Wilson.
She said he started feeling sick on the drive back from competing in a rodeo in Pocatello. He had a headache, but since they had been in the heat all weekend, she assumed he was just dehydrated. He stopped eating and couldn’t hold anything down but she made sure he got lots of fluids. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, when it came time for school and he was still feeling sick, Wilson said she figured she would let him stay home and sleep — fully expecting him to go to school the next day.
At 3 a.m. on Sept. 7, Tripp’s stomach pains got worse and he started having bloody diarrhea. That’s when Shyann knew this was more than just dehydration.
Tripp Wilson was admitted to St. Lukes Children’s Hospital that day and stayed there for 12 days.
“As a single parent, it was taxing,” Shyann Wilson said. “I have a place in Middleton, I have two acres for horses. We have cattle that we have to take care of every day — life doesn’t stop.”
It was unthinkable to leave him in the hospital alone, she said.
“He was just so scared. He’s been so healthy his entire life,” she said. “It was really hard and I knew that he would freak out if I went to walk out to go to the bathroom that was right down the hallway. And so I knew in my heart it would not be good if I left them for a long period of time.”
The community rallied around Tripp and Shyann Wilson. Her dad, who lives just down the road from them, started helping out with Shyann’s horses so she could stay with her son. Fellow rodeo participant Katrina Pelroy created a GoFundMe on Sept. 15.
“Our rodeo community always seems to be able to step up and help when people are going through things,” Pelroy said. “Many hands make light work.”
According to Pelroy, Tripp Wilson’s school set up a small fundraiser, sending money to Shyann Wilson’s Venmo.
“I’ve been in the hospital before when I was younger, been hurt. And I know how, how quickly those bills add up. And I know Shyann’s a single parent,” Pelroy said. “I know being a single parent she works her butt off so she can give Tripp every opportunity.”
While money for hospital bills filtered in, Tripp and Shyann Wilson stayed in the hospital together.
The hospital, like most, had a strict two-visitors-at-a-time policy, which felt isolating to Shyann Wilson at times. While they did make an exception for Tripp and allowed him to do visits with friends and family outside, she said it was difficult to stay strong for her son.
“It’s just been extremely humbling,” Shyann Wilson said. “We’re just so grateful because I’m a very independent person. So it’s hard to take when people want to ask you for your Venmo or add money to your GoFundMe or bring you cash or offer to pay your mortgage.”
During their stay at the hospital, she learned that Tripp could potentially experience kidney failure. His blood count and blood platelet levels were down, as the deadly infection called HUS worked to destroy blood vessels in his body.
“It could have very well killed him,” Shyann Wilson said.
Tripp Wilson was released from the hospital on Sunday. He is on blood pressure medication now, which was prescribed after the HUS infection. He and his mother have an appointment with a kidney specialist in two weeks, just to make sure everything is still good.
“This isn’t something that’s going to deter us from you know, the way we’ve always lived. But it definitely put life into perspective for me,” she said.
Tripp will probably be back on his horse in a few weeks, Shyann Wilson said, and people can expect to see him in future rodeos.
“My word to the wise would just be to be cautious and make sure that your kids wash their hands after they deal with any type of livestock or take some type of sanitizer,” Shyann Wilson said. “E. coli is very common in the state of Idaho because there’s lots of rural areas. There’s lots of ag, livestock and things like that. But when the kids get it it’s typically you know, the hardest on them.”