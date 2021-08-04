We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email

This Missing Child poster, provided by the Fruitland, Police Department, shows Michael Joseph Vaughan who has been missing since July 27, 2021.
FRUITLAND (AP) — Searchers have scoured miles of land in rural western Idaho, drained canals and combed over security footage for the past week, but authorities said a 5-year-old boy who was last seen July 27 is still missing.
The Fruitland Police Department is using every possible resource in the search for Michael Joseph Vaughn, including scent-tracking dogs, drones, helicopters, a dive team and even paragliders, Chief JD Huff said Wednesday.
Despite the exhaustive search, authorities don’t yet know what became of the child, and no possibility has been ruled out of the investigation, Huff said during a news conference Wednesday.
The boy who answers to the nickname, “Monkey,” was last seen in the evening outside his home, wearing a blue “Minecraft” t-shirt, dark blue boxer briefs and flip flops, authorities said.
“You know 5-year-olds can get into almost anything, so we’ve looked through nearly 200 garbage cans, drained canals and irrigation ditches and pumped a septic tank in the area that had a makeshift 2-by-6 wooden plank lid,” Huff said.
The agency has also gathered 60 videos from residential and business security cameras, cleared many of the 163 tips they have received and used drones, aircraft, kayaks, paragliders and search dogs to comb miles of farmland and the Snake River banks.
“We take care of one another and we’re all in this together,” Huff said. “We’re committed to finding Michael and we’re not going to leave any stones unturned.”