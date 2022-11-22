Moscow police chief James Fry

Moscow police Chief James Fry speaks at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

 Geoff Crimmins/For The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW – While family, friends and the Moscow community continue to grapple with the devastating killings last week of four University of Idaho students, law enforcement officers are not left unscathed.

“It’s a pretty horrific scene, and you’re talking about the lives of four young people, and you have direct involvement with that,” said Aaron Snell, communications director at Idaho State Police.

