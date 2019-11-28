NAMPA — This year, one Treasure Valley household had a Thanksgiving spread with the classic turkey, green bean casserole and mashed potatoes, served alongside Ethiopian flat bread and stews.
Rebecca and Ben Adams held Thanksgiving dinner with their friends and African immigrants Tecle Gebremichael, his wife, Selam Awet, and their friend, Anwar Abdela, to introduce them to the traditional American holiday. Ben met Gebremichael while they were studying Political Science at Boise State University, and bonded over both having served in the military, so it was a no brainer for Ben to invite Gebremichael, Awet and Abdela to share a traditional meal together.
“We’re big believers in helping refugees integrate into the community,” he said, while helping place food on the table. “You can’t expect someone to come from their country and culture to America without any outreach from other people to say ‘You’re one of us.’ I don’t think there’s a better holiday to do that with than Thanksgiving.”
Gebremichael, who recently ran for Boise City Council, came to Boise as a refugee from Ethiopia seven years ago. He went to school at BSU and served in the Army National Guard, so he is familiar with Thanksgiving. His wife moved to America from Sweden seven months ago, and has never experienced the holiday before, so he was happy to share it with her for the first time.
“Of course we have learned a lot through the (city council) campaign, but it is nice post-election to be able to have Thanksgiving dinner with our local friends, which confirmed that our community really is welcoming,” Gebremichael said, while surveying his full plate. “It is something that is part of the welcoming community we talk about in Idaho in general.”
He said Ethiopia has many holidays due to the many rich religious traditions in the country, so it is not uncommon for friends and family to gather for large meals in a similar way. The largest ethnic group in Ethiopia, the Oromo people, give thanks for blessings the previous year every spring with a holiday called Irreechaa, according to the BBC.
All three of the Adams’ visitors gave American Thanksgiving food an enthusiastic two thumbs up, which they enjoyed with injera, the traditional Ethiopian flatbread. Abdela, who has been in the United States since 2014, hadn’t tried most of the American dishes on the table before. He was especially enthusiastic about the stuffing.
“If they ask me what I ate, I will just say stuffing,” he said, laughing.
Rebecca said she was thrilled to have guests over from another culture and has enjoyed her friendship with Gebremichael and Awet. She said the idea of having them over fit well with the mythological story behind Thanksgiving.
“I think it’s very fitting because of how Americans immigrated here in the first place and they shared a meal with Native Americans,” she said. “I think it’s absolutely perfect.”
Gebremichael said it was great to have the invitation, because otherwise he and Awet would have just stayed home and done chores, because they do not normally celebrate the holiday.
“This is a better place to be and a better table to be around,” he said. “It’s the personal relationship we have, beyond food and the language. It’s just being a person. That’s what we’re celebrating today.”