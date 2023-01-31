Support Local Journalism


CALDWELL — Teens gathered around a desk in a college classroom preparing for the final match of a 15-minute arm-wrestling tournament. The classroom erupted in cheers, all eyes watching two shaking wrists and clasped hands as EMG sensors pulsed with green light, recording the participants’ muscle activity.

SheTech event

High school students are cheered on as they compete in an arm-wrestling match while EMG sensors record their muscle activity through electrical pulses in a classroom Tuesday. The students were part of a presentation led by Boise State graduate students during SheTech, a STEM explorer day for high school girls, at College of Idaho

Hundreds of girls from several different school districts came to SheTech Explorer Day at the College of Idaho on Tuesday. During the event, girls attended workshops put on by different women in STEM.

SheTech event

Boise State University graduate students Abby Brittain, Sabrina Mead and Sarah Goldrod make a presentation on biomechanics during SheTech, a STEM explorer day for high school girls, at College of Idaho on Tuesday.
SheTech event

Abby Brittain, a Phd student at Boise State University, talks with students during a presentation at SheTech, a STEM explorer day for high school girls, at College of Idaho on Tuesday.

