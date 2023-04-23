Boise PD shooting (copy)

Police tape blocks the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Liberty Street in Boise as investigators comb through the scene of an officer-involved shooting in February 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


From 2018 to 2021, Nampa, Meridian and Boise police shot and killed 12 people, ranging from a 29-year-old who had stabbed and killed the mother of his child to a Nampa man with a fake gun to a Boise man who pointed a speaker at police.

One of the most fundamental aspects of the justice system is that the punishment must fit the crime. And one of the areas where this gets questioned most is when the police kill somebody. After all, death is the ultimate price to pay.

Meridian car jacking and officer-involved shooting (copy)

The scene of an officer-involved shooting is taped off in Meridian in June 2022.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.

Recommended for you

Load comments