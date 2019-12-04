BOISE — For years as a child, Geneva Kramer lived with the fear she would be kidnapped. Later, she would try to arrange her life so she was always with at least one person and never alone. For a while, she had serious panic attacks.
That's because Kramer, who is now 22 and resides out of state, has been living in the shadow of the disappearance of her father, Ahren Barnard, who disappeared from somewhere in Boise 15 years ago Wednesday.
Family and friends are holding a candlelight vigil for Barnard tonight at the Boise Police Department at City Hall West.
On a Sunday night in 2004, Barnard — who was 35 at the time and went by the nickname Benji or Benjy — drove his young son to a McDonald’s near the intersection of Cole and Overland roads. There, he left the boy with the child’s mother, according to The Charley Project, an online database that aggregates cold-case information from news outlets and other sources.
Treasure Valley media outlets have since reported that he intended to pick up his son again the next day.
But that was the last time anyone reported seeing Barnard.
According to The Charley Project, Barnard was a gun dealer who also worked as a disc jockey. The day before he disappeared, he'd told his mother he'd been thinking of getting a chauffeur license and buying a limousine, according to the project.
On his way back home that night, he talked with his roommate on the phone at about 7:15 p.m., CBS 2News reported in 2018. That was the last time anyone reported speaking to him. Both of his vehicles were later found parked in the driveway of his home in the 4900 block of Sunderland Drive, KIVI-TV reported in 2017.
Kramer was 7 when her father disappeared.
“For quite a while, when I was younger, I wondered if I would be taken, too,” she said Wednesday in an interview room at Boise’s City Hall West, as her own 1-year-old daughter played on the floor.
Barnard’s case is still open and active — and as recently as this summer, police followed new leads on it.
The Boise Police Department considers it a missing persons case — although Boise Detective Chad Wigington, the lead detective, said Wednesday police believe foul play is involved.
They've believed that for years, although they do not have the definitive evidence needed — such as a body — to refer to the case as a suspected homicide, police spokeswoman Haley Williams said.
Wigington pointed out Barnard was an involved parent and family member who kept in touch with those close to him. It would have been a complete change of character for him to avoid all contact with his family for 15 years. That’s one of the main reasons police suspect foul play, Wigington said.
Plus, some of the people who knew Barnard — personal friends and professional acquaintances — have changed the stories they told police over the years, Wigington added. The department still has a list of people of interest in the case. Asked how many, Wigington said, “A handful.”
“We believe there are individuals who know what happened specifically to Ahren,” Wigington said.
And that’s all Kramer said she wants to know: where her father is.
When she was younger, she said, she’d hoped each significant landmark day — a birthday or a holiday — would be the day on which her father returned.
“Every year it was like, ‘Well, great, here’s my birthday, and he’s not back,’” she said.
'LOOK AT IT WITH FRESH EYES'
Kramer said she doesn’t get excited about possible leads anymore. The 15-year-old case has had a few, such as the anonymous, handwritten letter police received in 2011, which seemed to contain details someone closer to the case would know. Police at the time declined to say what the letter contained, but said it seemed to indicate Barnard "did not disappear by choice," CBS 2News reported in 2011.
That happened eight years ago now, but it has not led to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect.
“A new lead is basically just that — it’s just a lead,” Kramer said.
That’s not to say she doesn’t appreciate the continued efforts of the Boise Police Department. She lauded them for keeping the investigation open and active, and said she knows they’ve put a massive amount of work into finding her father.
Wigington said multiple detectives have worked on the case. Some have retired. The case came to him three years ago, he said.
“You try to look at it with fresh eyes and a fresh perspective to see if there’s something we can do differently,” Wigington said.
The other thing he does, he said, is to keep in contact with Barnard’s family. He wants them to know the department hasn’t forgotten about them.
The department still gets tips about the case from time to time through Crime Stoppers, a program allowing people to offer anonymous tips to law enforcement.
Wigington said people do not need to worry about becoming the subject of investigation if they submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, because police have no way of knowing where the tip came from. That's not possible for them to trace.
“It’s kind of a nice, secure wall,” he said.
He also pointed out it’s not at all likely anyone offering information about Barnard would be charged with a crime themselves because the disappearance took place so long ago. The statute of limitations on most crimes has run out, he said, such as accessory to a crime.
And meanwhile, the department has submitted old pieces of evidence for new testing and analysis as forensic technology has advanced. Such technology has helped solve cold cases before, said Wigington, who's not ready to give up hope on Barnard’s case.
“We do believe with the right information … we could someday have a case that is prosecutable,” Wigington said.
That's because there are some crimes, such as murder, that do not have a statute of limitations.
Kramer said she’s appreciated the department being willing to work with her and her family, even though the family has sometimes been persistent and blunt when talking to police. Those are qualities she believes she inherited from her father — someone who, she said, was also a kind person who was willing to help people.
Channeling that desire to help people, she’s been training hard to become a firefighter, she said. That's another way her father’s disappearance has influenced her.
“It’s also something I can’t deny is part of my life,” she said. “It’s affected every move I’ve made in my life.”