CALDWELL — Despite moving to Arizona two years ago, a 33-year-old man who once lived in Caldwell is now facing charges after prosecutors say he had lewd conduct with two girls during his time in Idaho.
Abel Burns, now of Tucson, Arizona, was booked into the Canyon County Jail on Thursday afternoon. He’s charged with two counts of lewd conduct with a child younger than 16 years old, two counts of injury to a child and one count of sexual abuse of a minor younger than 16 years old, according to the Idaho Supreme Court’s online repository.
According to an affidavit of probable cause for Burns’ arrest, police began investigating the case in September 2018. One of Burns’ female relatives — who was 14 years old at that time — told her diversion officer that Burns had sexually abused her years prior, between her 6th and 7th grade year, when they lived in Caldwell, according to the affidavit.
In response to that, police contacted the girl’s mother, “who advised that her other daughter...disclosed Abel touched her as well,” according to the affidavit.
Both girls spoke with interviewers from Children At Risk Evaluation Services in October 2018. The affidavit outlines three instances the older of the two girls disclosed, in which she said Burns touched her inappropriately. One of those incidents occurred while she had friends over, according to the affidavit.
“There was a time when Abel walked into her room while she was asleep,” the affidavit reads. “He picked her up and then took her to her brother’s room since he was gone and she had friends spending the night in her room.”
More than once, Burns told the girl not to tell anyone about the abuse, according to the affidavit. At least once, "he told her if she told anyone he would make her life a living hell."
The affidavit describes one incident the younger girl disclosed as well.
Burns moved out of the home in December 2017.
When police made contact with Burns, he denied all allegations the girls made, according to the affidavit.
In August, a judge issued a warrant for Burns’ arrest. On Friday, he made his initial appearance in court in Canyon County. A judge set Burns' bond at $500,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Dec. 26.