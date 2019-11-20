Editor’s note: This story contains graphic information that may be disturbing to some readers.
CALDWELL — An 18-year-old Middleton man is facing 10 felony charges on suspicion of possessing over 2,000 images depicting child pornography.
Colton Turner was arrested Nov. 13 on 10 counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child. A Canyon County sheriff’s deputy was assigned three tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which allegedly connected to Turner’s cellphone account, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Detectives found thousands of images depicting child pornography and conversations Turner had about sexually abusing minors, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit alleges during those exchanges he asked users if they wanted to “gang rape a little girl” and said that he preferred the age range of “0-9.”
According to the affidavit, he possessed thousands of child pornographic photos that police believe he distributed and also requested to trade photos with others.
When deputies served a search warrant at Turner’s house, they found a black bag that contained “one thick black rope, one ... black paracord rope, a roll of black tape, handcuffs, a pink bandanna, (sic)’” and other items, the affidavit claims.
Turner is being held in the Canyon County jail on a $1 million bond. His next court appearance is set for Friday.