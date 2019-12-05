CALDWELL — A 20-year-old Melba man was booked into the Canyon County jail Wednesday night following a road rage incident, according to Caldwell Police.
Caldwell police officers were dispatched to the incident around 5 p.m. Wednesday near the 4100 block of South Indiana Avenue, where the victims — a 25-year-old man and woman — told officers a man had brandished a gun while driving, according to a news release from the police department.
Officers found suspect Cody White's vehicle in the area and upon investigating discovered White did reportedly point his handgun at a vehicle after the driver of the victim's vehicle honked the horn at White, according to the release.
Police say White did not fire the gun and no one was injured. He was taken into custody and booked into the jail on an aggravated assault charge.