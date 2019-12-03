BOISE — A 64-year-old Georgia man is accused of attacking and injuring a Hidden Springs resident in her garage Friday night, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect, Craig Robert Falk of Brunswick, Georgia, remained in the Ada County Jail Tuesday on a $250,000 bond. He is charged with aggravated battery and burglary, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Police responded to the home in Hidden Springs, a community north of Boise, not long after 7 p.m. Friday. A neighbor walking outside the victim's house heard noises, which he later reported as sounding like "an animal attack," according to the release. The neighbor ran to the house and saw a man standing in an alleyway near the garage, dressed in a long coat holding what the neighbor described as a club. The suspect walked away as soon as the neighbor approached, according to the release.
The neighbor then saw the injured woman, who was sitting in a nearby car. He called 911 after that.
Other neighbors joined him outside the home and took the victim to another house, where they began to render first aid, the release said. First responders — including Boise police officers and Ada County Sheriff’s deputies — arrived not long after that and began to look for the man with the club. Paramedics took the woman to a local hospital to receive treatment for what appeared to be serious injuries to her head, according to the release.
A short distance away, a Boise police officer found the man, later identified as Falk, who fit the description of the person police were looking for. The officer also found a metal bar nearby, which police believe Falk used during the attack. The woman would later tell police she’d just pulled up to her home that night and gotten out of her car when a man she didn’t recognize began attacking her with a metal bar. Police believe he hit her multiple times.
Deputies took Falk back to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, interviewed him, and booked him into the Ada County Jail early Saturday morning. He appeared in court Monday from the Ada County Jail by video, and Magistrate Judge Russell Comstock set his bond at $250,000, according to the Idaho Supreme Court’s online repository.
At that court appearance, the representative of the Ada County Prosecutor's Office at the hearing said Falk's brother was the woman's ex-husband.
"The victim noted her ex-husband has threatened to kill her before and she told officers she was surprised she'd not been shot," the representative said."(Falk) had several notes that officers found in his car with the victim's name, address, other personal information - again, this was in his rental car that was found in the area after he was arrested. Additionally, several lists were found in the car."
Items on those lists included gloves, a hat, a knife, a screw driver, a large bag and a change of clothes, the prosecutor said. He added Falk told police he was from Georgia, but had also stayed at a hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Falk is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Dec. 12.