BOISE — A 64-year-old Georgia man is accused of attacking and injuring his former sister-in-law, a Hidden Springs resident, in her garage Friday night, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect, Craig Robert Falk of Brunswick, Georgia, remained in the Ada County Jail Tuesday on a $250,000 bond. He is charged with aggravated battery and burglary, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Falk's brother is the victim's ex-husband, according to statements made at Falk's court hearing Monday.
A neighbor walking outside the victim's house in Hidden Springs, a community north of Boise, heard noises that he later reported as sounding like "an animal attack," according to the release.
The neighbor ran to the house and saw a man dressed in a long coat holding what the neighbor described as a club while standing in an alleyway near the garage. The suspect walked away as soon as the neighbor approached, according to the release.
The neighbor called 911 after he saw the injured woman sitting in a nearby car. Police responded to the home not long after 7 p.m. Friday.
Other neighbors joined the first neighbor outside the home and took the victim to another house, where they began to render first aid, the release said.
First responders — including Boise police officers and Ada County sheriff’s deputies — arrived not long after that and began to look for the man with the club. Paramedics took the woman to a local hospital for treatment for what appeared to be serious injuries to her head, according to the release.
A short distance away, a Boise police officer found a man, later identified as Falk, who fit the description of the suspect. The officer also found a metal bar nearby that police believe Falk used during the attack.
The woman who was attacked later told police she’d just pulled up to her home that night and gotten out of her car when a man she didn’t recognize began attacking her with a metal bar. Police believe he hit her multiple times.
Deputies took Falk to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, interviewed him and booked him into the Ada County Jail early Saturday morning.
Falk appeared in court Monday by video from the Ada County Jail , and Magistrate Judge Russell Comstock set his bond at $250,000, according to the Idaho Supreme Court’s online repository.
At Monday's hearing, Allan Moriarty, an intern with the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, said Falk's brother was the victim's ex-husband.
"The victim noted her ex-husband has threatened to kill her before, and she told officers she was surprised she'd not been shot," Moriarty said. "(Falk) had several notes that officers found in his car with the victim's name, address, other personal information — again, this was in his rental car that was found in the area after he was arrested. Additionally, several lists were found in the car."
Items on those lists included gloves, a hat, a knife, a screw driver, a large bag and a change of clothes, the prosecutor said. He added Falk told police he was from Georgia, but had also stayed at a hotel in Salt Lake City.
Falk is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Dec. 12.