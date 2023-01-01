The entrance of the Caldwell Police Department.
The following is a list of the stories written by Idaho Press reporters and freelancers in 2021 that garnered the most online traffic.
1. FBI investigating Caldwell Police Department
Pageviews: 25,857
2. What Idaho's rejected vanity plates say about us
Pageviews: 20,684
3. Mike Prater: When Boise State football coaches leave, it's not always pretty
Pageviews: 15,077
4. Bachmeier benched, Broncos fall in disastrous loss at Oregon State
Pageviews: 14,714
5. Idaho filmmaker’s premiere canceled following outcry over past conduct
Pageviews: 14,487
6. Alleged sexual, drug crime misconduct: What we know about the FBI investigation of Caldwell Police Department
Pageviews: 13,511
7. HOA tells Boise homeowner to take down pride display
Pageviews: 13,162
8. A look at the candidates facing off for the College of Western Idaho board
Pageviews: 12,990
9. U of I memo on abortion laws draws national attention, 1st Amendment concerns
Pageviews: 12,415
10. 'Catch' up on this Discovery hit: 'Deadliest Catch' Capt. Sig Hansen talks exit strategy, fellow fishers and antiquated sexist seafaring superstitions
Pageviews: 11,692
11. Mike Prater: Avalos fires Plough as the Boise State brand takes a beating
Pageviews: 10,873
12. Boise Police accountability director placed on leave
Pageviews: 10,444
13. 'Into the 21st century': Idaho's historical markers are getting an update
Pageviews: 10,339
14. Meridian leaders condemn doxxing related to child-welfare case, Bundy's arrest
Pageviews: 10,264
15. Meridian woman asks to stay in her tiny home as lawsuit progresses
Pageviews: 10,127
