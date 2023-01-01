Youth Ranch Warehouse fire

Firefighters work to contain a structure fire at the Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse along W. Irving Street in Boise in July 2022. The blaze resulted in the total loss of the structure and contents.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

We identified some of the top storylines from 2022. Here were the headlines that caught our attention:

How the housing market raged, then cooled

Homeless encampment lawsuit

A homeless encampment stands adjacent to the Idaho State Capitol building in March.
Pro Choice rally

Abortion rights advocates gather in front of the Idaho state Capitol building during a rally against Idaho’s abortion law on Aug. 3.
Kuna Meta announcement

Ceremonial shovels commemorate Meta’s announcement of the building of a new data center planned for downtown Kuna during a news conference in February.
Baby Cyrus protest

Mobile protesters drive their vehicles past supporters standing at the corner of State and Fifth streets in downtown Boise in March. The demonstrators were speaking out against the removal of a 10-month-old child from his parents by health and welfare authorities earlier in the month.
Banned Book give away (copy)

Volunteers hold signs featuring books, banned by the Nampa School District board, during Rediscovered Bookshop’s “Banned Books Giveaway” event at Flying M Coffee Garage in Nampa in early June. The proposed banning and censoring of books remained at issue across the Treasure Valley during the year.
Candlelight_Vigil_11.17.22_233.jpg

Students and others gathered around the ‘B’ for a candlelight vigil held at Boise State University on Nov. 17 for the University of Idaho students who were killed last month.

