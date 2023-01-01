We identified some of the top storylines from 2022. Here were the headlines that caught our attention:
How the housing market raged, then cooled
Boise’s overheated, red-hot real estate market slowed down in 2022, ending a few years of homes selling for tens of thousands more than asking, waived inspections and quick sales.
The past few years were a seller’s market to the extreme for many Idahoans. In February 2022, the supply of inventory for existing homes was at just 0.3 months, well below a balanced market inventory of four to six months of supply.
“The last two years has been like, it doesn’t matter what you did, it would all work,” Boise Premier Real Estate broker and owner Brett Hughes told the Idaho Press.
The market eventually cooled. And by August, the months supply of inventory was at 2.8 months.
But the year started off with the housing market in an alarming place for many buyers. Income for Idaho workers grew between 25% and 32% since 2015 but housing prices soared more than 150% in the same period, the Idaho Department of Labor told state lawmakers in January.
The typical price for Idaho starter homes had increased to $306,000 by January 2022, an 80% jump from 2019.
In February, Intermountain Multiple Listing Service data showed 11 quality homes in Boise listed at less than $450,000, the Idaho Press reported at the time.
And multimillion-dollar luxury homes had sprung up in and around Boise, the Idaho Press reported in February.
But in March, the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in response to inflation, and kept rising rates throughout the year. Demand dropped for homes as buyers saw their buying power cut. As demand fell, inventory accumulated.
For example, real estate agent Sheila Smith listed a condo for $315,000 this winter. Another comparable unit in the same building was listed for sale in July, but for $290,000, a drop of about $25,000 for similar units with the same number of bedrooms and square feet.
By the end of summer, over 193 single-family homes were listed in Boise for under $450,000. But a Realtor said, it’s still tough for anyone looking in a lower price range.
“It’s kind of heartbreaking because America still has that dream that we get to buy a home here in this country. It’s still a wonderful gift,” Realtor Donna Rogers previously told the Idaho Press. “When you have to tell people that the market’s too expensive for them to buy the American dream, it’s hard.”
The situation isn’t all sunshine and rainbows yet. A recent report called Meridian’s lack of medium- and high-density housing “alarming.” Boise needs thousands of new homes in the next 10 years to deal with the housing crisis. In 2022, $26 million in emergency assistance was distributed in Boise to over 5,000 households to prevent possible evictions, according to a Boise Council meeting.
And all the growth is polarizing residents and inspiring vitriol when new projects are proposed.
“You are traitors to the people,” one resident wrote to the city of Meridian about a proposed apartment complex that was eventually approved. “Be ashamed of yourself karma will get you in the end.”
Homelessness visibility reaches new heights
The visibility of and debate around homeless people in Boise reached new heights in 2022, as an unhoused encampment was erected outside the old Ada County Courthouse, and the city of Boise heard from potential neighbors about Interfaith Sanctuary’s planned move.
The homeless population in Ada County has doubled in the past three years, KTVB reported. At the same time, rents and home prices have risen astronomically. In January, a group calling itself “Operation Hope Ain’t Going Nowhere” occupied the lawn in hopes of having the city listen to their concerns.
“We are sick of being treated like we aren’t people,” said Virginia Stewart, who told Boise Weekly at the time she had been living on the street since March. “We are allowed to be in public spaces just like everyone else and the public thinks we’re bad people but we’re just going through a bad time. The police just belittle me and refer me to shelters, which are mostly overcrowded anyway. The police are supposed to protect and serve. The only thing they serve me with is citations I can’t afford. How is it a crime that I don’t have a place to live?”
Boise has previously been at the forefront of legal issues surrounding homelessness. The decade-long litigation in Martin v. Boise set a precedent by legalizing public camping for those with nowhere else to go.
To address the growing homeless population, Interfaith Sanctuary planned to move into a new shelter at 4306 W. State St., a former Salvation Army distribution center.
In January, the Planning & Zoning Commission denied its application. The Boise City Council heard days of public testimony on the controversial project in April. Many spoke in opposition, citing concerns about public safety, with how the shelter currently operates, and fears the city would allow Interfaith to be open without all conditions met.
One woman who lived near Interfaith Sanctuary said she felt safe and her home value had skyrocketed. Almost 40 local faith leaders wrote a letter earlier in the year in support.
Ultimately, the council voted 4 to 2 to approve a conditional use permit for the shelter.
The Boise City Council in June denied two requests for reconsideration of its decision. In July, the Veterans Park Neighborhood Association filed a lawsuit over the decision. The association wrote in October on Facebook that the lawsuit hearing had been scheduled for March 27, 2023.
Abortion bans take effect in Idaho
Idaho state lawmakers passed three far-reaching laws to ban abortion in 2020, 2021 and 2022, but none had been enforceable because of the 50-year-old U.S. Supreme Court precedent that upheld a constitutional right to abortion nationwide. That changed in June, when the high court issued its landmark ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
Now all three are either fully or partially in effect, giving Idaho some of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the nation. However, multiple lawsuits still are pending over them in both state and federal court.
Top GOP leaders in the Idaho Legislature felt so strongly about defending the laws in court that they hired their own legal team, at taxpayer expense, to offer arguments in addition to the defense already being mounted by the Idaho Attorney General’s office. Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said, “This is a very important case. Every life matters.”
As of the most recent tally, the cost for that second team of lawyers had topped a quarter-million dollars.
The 2020 law was a “trigger” law, to be triggered to take effect if Roe v. Wade were overturned. It made all abortions in Idaho, at any stage of pregnancy, felonies. Doctors are allowed to assert an “affirmative defense” if prosecuted, if the abortions occurred in cases of rape or incest that were documented with a police report provided to the doctor, or if the abortion was necessary to “prevent the death” of the pregnant patient from causes other than suicide.
The 2021 law, dubbed the “Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act,” bans abortion after about six weeks of gestation, with exceptions for cases of rape, incest or medical emergency. The 2022 law, SB 1309, amended the six-week ban by adding a civil enforcement mechanism, patterned after a Texas law, allowing relatives of a fetus aborted after six weeks to sue medical providers for a minimum of $20,000 in damages.
The Idaho Supreme Court initially placed a hold on the new 2022 law in the spring with lawsuits pending, but then lifted that in August, and declined to place any hold on the trigger law.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice filed suit against Idaho in federal court, charging that the trigger law violated federal law requiring that hospitals that receive Medicare funding provide emergency treatment to patients when needed, because it lacked any exception for cases where the mother’s health, but not life, was endangered.
In late August, a federal judge partially enjoined the trigger law, but only as it applied to hospital emergency rooms.
Ups and downs with the Meta data center
In February, Meta and the city of Kuna announced that Facebook and Instagram’s parent company would be building a brand new, $800 million data center in the south Treasure Valley town.
As part of the deal, the tech company would also be building a new water treatment center for the city. It was a deal that Kuna Mayor Joe Stear hoped would attract other big commercial projects to the industrial area he and city council members had previously set up.
The company ground in September but in December announced that the project would be slowing down due to Meta officials initiating a redesign of the facility to allow it to include artificial intelligence capabilities to allow the center to be “nimble” and able to adapt to “changing needs,” as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
The facility was originally announced to be 960,000 square feet upon completion, as previously reported by Idaho Press. William Marks, community development manager for Meta’s west region, told the Idaho Press the factors that drew the company to Idaho and to Kuna were infrastructure, namely proximity to an airport, a strong power grid, and access to renewable energy and water.
Many residents of the small community were outraged by the announcement and promptly sent over 50 pages of emails to city officials expressing their shock and anger at the company coming to Kuna. Many people were upset because of Meta’s fact-checking policies and perceived politics, and some were worried about water use and having to compete for the local workforce.
But Meta officials attempted to quell some of these residents’ concerns, saying its presence in the community would be beneficial to local businesses and their workforces.
Since the February announcement, the company has made the following investments in the community:
• Partnered with Hensel Phelps to sponsor the “Buckle Award” at the Kuna Rodeo
• Was a leading sponsor of Kuna Days in August
• Provided a STEM education grant to the Boys and Girls Club of Ada County in November
• Joined the Kuna Chamber of Commerce, and participated in events with the Kuna Chamber, Boise Chamber, and Boise Valley Economic Partnership
• Made a one-time mitigation payment of $8.2 million to the Kuna Police Department that, according to Stear, will allow the department to add more officers
• Contracted with the Kuna Rural Fire District to provide funding for three more hires and to pay impact fees
It is unclear when construction on the project will ramp back up, but Meta spokesperson Stacey Yipp said the slowdown will not interrupt the agreements Meta entered into upon announcement of the facility.
Where the St. Luke’s lawsuit against Ammon Bundy stands
For a few days in March, Ammon Bundy and his associates falsely accused Child Protective Services of kidnapping, raised tens of thousands of dollars and encouraged protests at St. Luke’s in downtown Boise, putting the hospital in lockdown.
It all started with a hospital visit from a child suffering with severe malnourishment. The child gained enough weight to leave but by a follow-up appointment had lost a lot of weight. The parents canceled the next appointment and couldn’t be found. On March 12, Garden City Police conducted a traffic stop and the baby was brought to the hospital, where Bundy was arrested for trespassing.
“Meridian Police were contacted and advised this child’s condition could lead to severe injury or even death if not treated,” a release said.
“I won’t,” his mother, Marissa Anderson, told police during a livestream of the traffic stop. “He only takes breast milk. He needs me. He really needs me.”
By the end, the baby had been returned to his parents, four patients had to be diverted away from St. Luke’s during the lockdown and Child Protective Services has become a continued flash point for Idaho’s far right. St. Luke’s later sued Bundy and his associate Diego Rodriguez, the child’s grandfather.
Anderson, the mother, was arrested and charged in March with resisting and obstructing officers. In December, the charge was dismissed.
The incident further exposed the divide between the far right and right wings in Idaho. Republicans in Meridian, for example, put out messages expressing their support for police officers doing their jobs. Bundy’s supporters doxxed a social worker, doctor and police officers involved in the case.
“We back the blue,” Meridian Councilmember Luke Cavener said. “To have your personal information shared by folks because they disagree with a decision you made is gutless, quite frankly, and just speaks to the cronyism that Bundy, as a thug, and his followers try and implement and support.”
At a March 15 protest at St. Luke’s, a protestor carried a modified “back the blue” flag. The flag, which is typically a black and white American flag with a thin blue line, had been modified so the thin blue line peeled back to reveal what appeared to be China’s flag.
The lawsuit is moving forward, and both Bundy and Rodriguez have paid or been ordered to pay fees in recent weeks. There are also new court filings to add punitive damages.
Nampa book ban sparks concern
The Nampa School District Board faced backlash following the board’s unexpected decision to remove 22 books from its library shelves in May.
Committees of parents and staff had been in the process of reviewing the books when the board’s decision came down, with three board members voting in favor and two voting against it. The motion specified removing the books “forever.” In addition to the removal from libraries, the decision made those books unavailable for advanced placement curricula.
The books were initially questioned by a single parent who alleged the materials were inappropriate, KTVB reported, including containing pornographic content.
The move sparked concern from all corners of the Treasure Valley, and beyond. Rediscovered Books, a local bookstore, vowed to carry the books and created a special section for them in its stores. The bookstore hosted a banned books giveaway in tandem with Flying M in Nampa, and the newly formed Nampa Banned Books Fan Club organized two read-ins on the lawn of the district’s headquarters this summer.
The founder of the club, Lance McGrath, and others familiar with library sciences argued that the move was in violation of students’ first amendment rights, including the right to have access to a variety of information and viewpoints.
Some, including a district librarian who was serving on a book evaluation committee, noted at a board meeting that the experiences reflected in the books, such as trauma, are reflective of student experience and could offer coping skills.
Board members subsequently shared that they had received numerous concerned emails, including from people out-of-state.
At the board’s June meeting, Chair Jeff Kirkman said he was interested in developing a firmer policy for the district address challenged books ahead of the new school year.
But in July, the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho announced they were examining records that led to the decision to ban the books.
“Early evidence suggests that the Trustees used an ad hoc process and ignored the advice of librarians and teachers and removed these books because they express ideas related to race, gender, and sexuality and contain views by authors and characters who are members of racial or sexual minority groups,” said Aadika Singh, legal director for ACLU Idaho, in a press release at the time. “If that’s true, the Trustees have abused their power and are likely violating the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.”
In September, the board tabled the process for evaluating challenged books due to the need to revise a policy about how the district chooses library materials, according to reporting from Idaho Ed News.
A spokesperson for the ACLU told the Idaho Statesman in September that they were still considering legal action against the district if the board fails to create a policy for reviewing books.
Library culture wars included book banning, vitriol
The year 2022 saw a bill that would potentially send librarians to jail, the Legislature voting down the budget twice over library funding, and plenty of drama and high tensions at the Meridian Library District.
This issue of libraries and the content of their books was another issue that split the Idaho Republican party. HB 666, the librarian criminalization bill, was one of many bills that passed the House but died in the Senate.
“I think it’s mischief, and something that doesn’t need to happen,” Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder told reporters at the time. “We have a tendency to ask a lot of questions in the Senate, and I think in this case, 666 is not likely to be heard. I assigned it to State Affairs for good reason. … I don’t think it advances.”
Later, the Idaho House didn’t vote on two versions of a budget for the Idaho Commission for Libraries and then killed two other versions of it. The final version of the budget cut the library commission’s overall funding by 10.5%, including removing $3.5 million in federal funds intended to help set up internet links for telehealth in rural Idaho communities through libraries.
The intra-party split has continued in Meridian. In April, several residents as well as candidates, served the Meridian Library District Board of Trustees with letters related to potential tort claims.
In August, at least one of those residents returned calling themselves “Concerned Citizens of Meridian.” The board held a nearly three-hour meeting where almost 100 people testified or submitted comments, mostly in support of the library, as previously reported. Only 15 asked for books to be pulled.
Just a month later, blogger Brian Almon was appointed to the Eagle Library Board. He wrote in his application that he wanted to make sure “our community values are reflected in what the library promotes.”
“We thought the public square could be agnostic and non-partisan, but we were naive. Nature abhors a vacuum, and if we do not push our values, then someone else will push theirs,” Almon wrote in March. “We cannot continue giving ground in the culture war.”
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin visited the Meridian Library in November, according to photos posted by Phil Reynolds, a founding member of “Concerned Citizens of Meridian.” On Facebook, Reynolds wrote McGeachin was “appalled and disgusted.”
Reynolds later planned for several high level elected officials to come speak at a Library Board meeting. No activists or officials with the group showed up. At the meeting, Library Director Nick Grove said public comment would not be included at meetings for the foreseeable future.
“I’m a fourth-generation Idahoan. I’ve worked in libraries for over two decades,” Grove said. “I have never seen this level of vitriol, hate and thinly veiled threats of violence at libraries.”
In December, Reynolds posted that there would be a “very large prayer vigil” in front of Grove’s house.
This “prayer vigil” showed more of the intra-party split. Former Meridian City Councilmember and Republican Senator-Elect Treg Bernt tweeted that these actions were wrong and were “intimidation tactics dressed in prayer.”
“Stop it!” Bernt wrote. “This is not the Meridian way.”
One officer was present at Grove’s house and no protesters showed up, according to the city of Meridian.
LGBTQ+ issues had a tumultuous year
To close out the year, Boise Pride held Pride Night at Winter Garden aGlow. The garden got an unprecedented number of phone calls about the event, some in support and some against.
The Botanical Garden worked with the Boise Police Department, the city of Boise and local FBI officials “to ensure a peaceful holiday evening,” Boise Weekly previously reported.
“It’s not the first time we’ve had Pride in the Garden, but it’s the first time we’ve had these kinds of phone calls,” Erin Anderson, executive director of the Idaho Botanical Garden previously told Boise Weekly. “It shows where we’re at right now.”
This was a tumultuous year for LGBTQ+ issues in Boise, from stolen pride flags on Harrison Boulevard to a local HOA asking a member to take down his pride lights. Issues stretched from a pastor’s anti-LGBTQ remarks in the Treasure Valley to the U-Haul full of white supremacists near a northern Idaho pride event.
But the most impactful moment may just have been the controversy over Boise Pride in September. Several major sponsors dropped out of the festival at the last minute in response to attention to a “Drag Kids” performance. After a national right-wing outlet published a story on the performance, Idaho GOP Chair Dorothy Moon criticized the sponsors of the event.
The controversy could have ramifications into 2023. In a recent Boise City Council meeting, Boise Government Affairs Director Kathy Griesmyer said the city would be tracking potential legislation that could affect the city of Boise’s sales tax share because of its support of Boise Pride.
“There was a public letter shared from a state lawmaker questioning the city’s engagement on some of our city sponsorships for local events,” Griesmyer said, “and potentially using our share of the sales tax distribution … as a stick to potentially correct our position on some of those community sponsorship events.”
The letter Griesmyer is referring to appears to be a Sept. 9 open letter to Mayor Lauren McLean and the city council from Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian. Monks wrote that Boise receives $20 million a year in sales tax distributions and said he would be “derelict” in his duties if he didn’t do everything in his power to prevent taxpayer money going to the Boise Pride Festival.
At the Idaho Botanical Garden on Dec. 18, guests walked through a display of over 600,000 lights and decorations. All of the photo purchases from the night benefited Boise Pride.
“The Garden is a place for people of all races, ethnicities, ages, and abilities,” Anderson told Boise Weekly. “The LGBTQ+ community is part of our community, and the Garden will continue to do what we know is right: making space for diverse voices to express themselves and cultivating a culture that welcomes all people in the Treasure Valley.”
A wet spring, high temps, and a persistent drought
Mother Nature and her weather kept the Treasure Valley guessing in 2022.
After lots of rain in the fall of 2021 and early January 2022, La Niña and a ridge of high pressure off of the West Coast created cold conditions but also dry weather, as though the “big faucet in the sky” had been turned off, commented one hydrologist at a February meeting about the summer weather outlook.
By early March, 80% of the state was in a drought, and some reservoirs in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon were at historic lows.
The weather prompted the launch of Nampa’s Drought Task Force, which held its first event to educate homeowners about lawn health and appropriate irrigation in April.
Later that month, experts said an infusion of precipitation had improved the water outlook for reservoirs, but experts predicted that most of the region would remain in drought. Even a half-inch of May snow in the Treasure Valley could not dampen the drought, and experts predicted summer months would bring above-average temperatures.
It looked as if reservoirs would not fill to capacity, but more rain than normal in late May and early June quickly changed that. Lucky Peak and Arrowrock reservoirs filled, as did Cascade Reservoir. Both the Boise River System and the Payette River System had to have water released preemptively to prevent flooding.
Even so, the Boise River still fell below normal for summer runoff. And, unfortunately, drought is not typically something that a region escapes from in one year, experts explained at the time.
In August, the Treasure Valley reached 21 days of 100-degree heat, eclipsing 2021’s 18 days, and the previous record of 20 days from 2003.
Weather experts are hopeful 2023 will bring decent snowpack and runoff given that La Niña conditions are expected to stay in place through most of the spring.
Most of Idaho is predicted to exit the drought by the end of January 2023. As of Dec. 20, the last date the U.S. Drought Monitor released a map of drought conditions, the majority of the state is still “abnormally dry” or experiencing drought.
Problems plague Caldwell Police Department
Caldwell’s police department had a tumultuous 2022.
In March, sources who asked to remain anonymous told the Idaho Press that members of the department were being investigated by the FBI, which the city confirmed in a press release.
The press release specifically said that then-Police Chief Frank Wyant was an employee in good standing and that no disciplinary action was being considered against him.
In late March, additional sources confirmed that the investigation centered on officers in the department’s Street Crimes Unit. One officer allegedly had sexual relations with a suspect while on duty, and that officer and another officer were being investigated for alleged mistreatment of suspects in drug-related crimes.
By the end of March, the city of Caldwell had announced that Wyant would be retiring on May 31 but did not cite the investigation as the reason.
In May, the city council voted against Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner’s initial pick for a new police chief, Jason Kusik of Henderson, Nevada. Some councilmembers cited concerns about the candidate’s ability to remake the department in the wake of the FBI’s investigation and his proximity to retirement.
In June, the council unanimously voted in Rex Ingram, who worked for the Los Angeles Police Department, as their new chief.
“Hopefully I can lead you guys in the right direction and give you a little bit of love to get you on the next level and put Caldwell back on the map and where it needs to be,” Ingram said following the vote.
Court filings in late March revealed that former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley was charged with hitting a man, depriving him of his rights under the color of the law, as reported by KTVB. However, it was not clear that this charge was connected to the FBI’s investigation. Hoadley pleaded not guilty to that charge, as well as to later charges of destroying, altering, and falsifying documents, tampering with documents, and witness harassment. In September, he was found guilty of all charges except deprivation of rights under the color of the law, KTVB reported.
Hoadley faces a fine of up to $250,000 and 20 years in prison per charge, as reported by KTVB. His sentencing was set for Dec. 15 but was postponed to Feb. 6 after a judge considered and denied his request for acquittal or a new trial, according to KTVB.
Ryan Lee resigns as Boise police chief
On Sept. 23, Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee submitted his resignation.
The news came on the heels of reported turmoil unfolding in the department, culminating with a report from KTVB News Channel 7 that featured nine officers who filed complaints against the chief in the spring of 2022.
Lee was investigated for allegedly injuring an officer during a press briefing in October 2021. Idaho State Police initially conducted the investigation before turning it over to the Clearwater County Prosecutor’s Office. The investigation concluded in August, and no charges were filed. Lee was not put on administrative leave during the investigation.
The former employee who made the allegation against Lee also filed a tort claim against the city, claiming he had received significant injuries because of the incident with the chief, the Idaho Press reported.
KTVB’s report detailed complaints from nine officers from the spring of 2022.
The city swore in Lee as police chief July 1, 2020. At the time, policing was under increased pressure and questioning following the killings of unarmed Black people and other people of color in the U.S.
At his swearing in ceremony, Lee said, “The national narrative has brought intense scrutiny to our profession. Policing must involve and reflect the community, something I know the Boise Police Department is committed to, and one of the core values that drew me to seek out this opportunity.”
Ron Winegar was appointed by Mayor Lauren McLean as acting chief following Lee’s resignation.
The Boise Police Department came under additional scrutiny as the year winded down.
Following Lee’s resignation, it was reported that a recently retired patrol captain from the BPD, Matthew Bryngelson, was scheduled to speak at a white nationalist conference, under the pseudonym “Daniel Vinyard.”
Bryngelson, who retired after working 22 years in the department, also contributed as a writer to American Renaissance publications under his pseudonym Daniel Vinyard while employed as a high-ranking Boise Police officer, overseeing the patrol division, KTVB reported.
The Southern Poverty Law Center has categorized the New Century Foundation and its publication American Renaissance as a hate group due to its white nationalist ideologies. It was founded in 1990 and is based out of Oakton, Virginia.
Bryngelson was one of the nine officers who took their complaints regarding Lee, an Asian American, to the Boise Office of Police Accountability. The OPA director recommended the mayor place Lee on leave while a third-party investigated the complaints. Lee was not placed on leave, but after the KTVB story was published months later, the mayor forced him to resign.
KTVB was not aware of Bryngelson’s involvement with the New Century Foundation and American Renaissance prior to conducting interviews or publishing its story.
It was later reported that Bryngelson filed a discrimination complaint against the city in November, less than two weeks before Bryngelson’s racist ties became public, the Idaho Statesman reported.
The Bryngelson complaint alleges he had been “diagnosed with severe depression and anxiety,” and that in September 2021 he became “despondent and suicidal as a result of the harassment and workplace hostility from Chief Ryan Lee.”
Additionally, on Dec. 9, Boise’s Office of Police Accountability Director, Jesus Jara, was fired for concerns over his office viewing random police body camera videos.
Jara was approved as the department’s director in August 2021 but had served as the office’s interim director since June 1 of that year. He had previously worked in the office and had more than 15 years of experience in human resources and training and development.
In the spring, the office came under criticism when it completed an officer-involved shooting review yet failed to send out a public notice that it existed. Therefore, the review didn’t come to light nor was it reported on until March when Jara made a presentation at a Boise City Council meeting.
The office changed its media policy shortly thereafter and now sends a notification to local media outlets once an officer-involved shooting review is conducted.
Days after being fired from his position, Jara filed a lawsuit alleging the city interfered with the Lee investigation and then retaliated against Jara for recommending the chief be placed on leave.
Michael Vaughan case continues
The search for Michael Vaughan, a 6-year-old Fruitland boy who went missing from his home on July 27, 2021, continues although progress has been made in recent months.
In November, Fruitland Police excavated a backyard and searched a home located at 1102 Redwing Street. While Vaughan wasn’t found, two individuals living at the home were arrested.
Sarah Wondra, 35, who lived in the home when Vaughan went missing, has been charged with failure to report the boy’s death and remains in the Payette County Jail. Her husband, 30-year-old Stacey Wondra, is currently in custody in the Washington County Jail on unrelated charges.
Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff told KTVB that law enforcement believes Vaughan’s body was buried in the Wondras’ backyard and then moved to another location.
Huff also announced the identities of two more people thought to have firsthand knowledge of Vaughan’s abduction — Brandon Shurtliff, 30, who is believed to be somewhere in North Dakota; and Adrian Lucienne, 32, who is believed to be somewhere in Toledo, Ohio, floating between there and California.
Both Shurtliff and Lucienne were staying with the Wondras at the time of Vaughan’s disappearance, Huff said.
Even with four people believed to be involved in some way, Huff said there are more individuals out there with knowledge of what happened to the boy and where his remains could be.
Huff said that the Fruitland Police Department — along with the investigative help of the Idaho State Police, the FBI, and Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue — are committed to finding Vaughan.
“We will not stop until we uncover the truth in its entirety.”
University of Idaho homicides
After over a month of silence, a massive break occurred in the homicide investigation involving four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13.
On Friday, law enforcement officials arrested a suspect, 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger, at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said.
Kohberger was arrested in connection to the stabbing death of housemates Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington. The four victims were stabbed to death in a rental home off campus.
The killings stunned the north-Idaho college town of Moscow, a community of about 25,000 people that had not had a murder for five years. Fears of a repeat attack prompted nearly half of the University of Idaho’s over 11,000 students to leave the city and switch to online classes, the Associated Press reported.
According to police, over 10,000 tips have been collected during the investigation, as the incident as a whole has gripped the state, region and country. National media coverage and social media speculation has swirled around the community. Several initial suspects have been ruled out, including roommates of the four and a college professor fingered by an online psychic.
Kohberger is being held without bond in Pennsylvania and will be held without bond in Idaho once he is returned, Thompson told the AP. The affidavit for four charges of first-degree murder in Idaho will remain sealed until he is returned. He is also charged with felony burglary in Idaho, Thompson told the AP.
An extradition hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
Developments, fallout from Boise Towne Square shooting
The deadly Boise Towne Square shooting didn’t happen in 2022, but it continued to make waves throughout the year.
The developments in 2022 included the shooter’s cause of death, a lengthy report that detailed what happened during the shooting, and a report that cleared officers of wrongdoing in their response to the incident.
The shooting, which occurred in October 2021, resulted in the deaths of Jo Acker, 26, a security guard who was working at the mall during the shooting, and Roberto Padilla Arguelles, 49, who was shopping at the mall when he was killed.
The shooter, Jacob Bergquist, died in the hospital one day after the shooting. His cause of death was not known until June, when KTVB reported that the Ada County Coroner’s Office ruled Bergquist’s death a suicide via a gunshot wound to his head.
Bergquist shot himself outside the mall after exchanging gunfire with police. An officer watched Bergquist hide behind a dumpster and later heard a shot fired, but it was unclear who fired the shot, and Bergquist’s cause and manner of death were not released to the public.
Investigators were not able to determine a motive for the shooting. However, a 465-page report obtained by the Idaho Press said Bergquist told a family member that he felt like he would die soon.
Additionally, a Twin Falls County prosecutor ruled that a Boise Police officer who used deadly force against Bergquist was justified in his actions, and a report completed by Boise’s office of police accountability exonerated officers of any wrongdoing for their roles in the incident.
Padilla Arguelles’ family filed a tort claim against several state and local agencies for his death, and OSHA fined the security company at the mall over workplace violence hazards.
Former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping intern
A high-profile and emotional trial ended with a former Idaho state representative being sentenced to prison.
Aaron von Ehlinger, a former lawmaker from Lewiston, was convicted in April of raping a 19-year-old intern and subsequently ordered to serve at least eight years — and up to 20 — in prison. A 12-person jury sided with the victim, Jane Doe, who accused von Ehlinger of raping her at his apartment after the two went to dinner in March 2021.
Von Ehlinger resigned from the House of Representatives the next month after the allegations were made.
The three-day trial included the victim’s emotional and truncated testimony, which ended abruptly when she said “I can’t do this” and left the witness stand.
Von Ehlinger has since filed a request for acquittal and a new trial; it was denied. In September, he appealed his conviction to the Idaho Supreme Court.
Big election year brought change
It was a big election year in Idaho, and it brought change to an array of the top leadership posts in the state.
The 2022 elections gave Idaho a new lieutenant governor, new attorney general and new secretary of state. In addition, nearly half the state Legislature turned over, with Republicans picking up one seat in the House.
But some of the most attention-grabbing election news in Idaho came from the historic, and unsuccessful, challenge to Gov. Brad Little mounted by his own fellow GOP lieutenant governor, Janice McGeachin. It was the first time since 1938 that a sitting Idaho governor was challenged by his lieutenant governor of the same party.
McGeachin, a one-term lieutenant governor, business owner and former state representative, secured the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and made national headlines, but lost the GOP primary with just 32% of the vote to Little’s 53%.
He went on to victory in the general election over a little-known Democratic challenger, Stephen Heidt of Marsing, and independent Ammon Bundy, an anti-government activist who initially campaigned in the GOP primary before switching to run as an independent. Heidt got just 20% of the vote, and Bundy 17%; Little won a second term with 60.5%.
Idaho’s new lieutenant governor is former longtime House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, who defeated McGeachin ally Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, in the GOP primary, and Democratic nominee Terri Pickens-Manweiler in November.
Another race that made headlines was the race for Idaho attorney general, a position held by Republican Lawrence Wasden for the past two decades. Former four-term GOP Congressman Raúl Labrador upset Wasden in the primary, then went on to win the general election with 62.6% of the vote, defeating Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh, an independent who ran on the Democratic ticket and garnered endorsements from an array of longtime Idaho Republicans who had backed Wasden over Labrador.
The other statewide post to switch in the 2022 election was Idaho secretary of state, as previous Secretary Lawerence Denney retired after serving two terms. Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane won a hard-fought, three-way GOP primary before winning the post in November with 72.1% of the vote.
Idaho voters also approved a constitutional amendment to let the Legislature call itself into special session, rather than wait for a call from the governor.
Fire damages Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse
On Monday, July 18, a section of the Idaho Youth Ranch’s main Boise warehouse caught fire, causing evacuations and burning donated goods from the community.
The fire at the warehouse, which was located at 5465 W. Irving St., was called in around 2 p.m., drawing over a dozen emergency vehicles. The facility served as the “master distribution center” where donations are processed ahead of being sent to the organization’s more than 25 thrift stores statewide.
No civilian injuries were reported, but three firefighters were treated for injuries and heat-related illness, according to reporting from KTVB.
An investigation by the Boise Fire Department and the Boise Police Department was not able to determine the cause of the blaze due to removing materials from the area and because of the quantity of water required to put it out, as reported by KTVB. Investigators did rule out some causes, including operating equipment, smoking ash, fireworks, and battery failure, according to KTVB.
In August, the organization announced it would use Interfaith Sanctuary’s State Street location as a temporary storage facility.
In better news, Idaho Youth Ranch has been in the process of constructing the Idaho Youth Ranch Residential Center for Health and Resilience, a youth psychiatric facility in Canyon County and the first of its kind in the state. The center is set to open in July 2023 and is beginning the recruitment process for 114 positions, according to a November press release from the organization.