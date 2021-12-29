A long-running annexation problem in Southwest Boise reared its head this year when the city proposed to trade away land previously targeted for a park to a housing developer.
For decades, Southwest Boise residents expected a 160-acre parcel on South Cole Road, known as Murgoitio, to be developed into a large regional park, similar to the Optimist Youth Sports Complex in the northwest. Then this summer, city leaders revealed they planned to swap the land to a developer.
“This is something that we wanted for our families,” said Alexandria Danlovitch, a Sunset Rim neighborhood resident who helped launch a nonprofit to fight the land swap. “I have a little boy, and we moved here with the promise of this park.”
The motivation for swapping the land wasn’t just the necessity for more housing in Boise, although that was part of it. In fact, the city hasn’t been planning to build a park there for years, and there’s insufficient money for the project, which would cost at least $35 million. That’s because most Southwest Boise residents don’t actually live in Boise, they live in Ada County, which means they don’t pay city impact fees, the primary source of funding for parks.
Southwest Boise — an area south of Victory Road and west of Orchard Street — is home to more than 34,000 residents. In the 1990s and early 2000s, Boise annexation attempts were met by pushback from residents. A 2004 annexation of 2,000 parcels triggered multiple lawsuits and took several years to complete, and the city hasn’t attempted a large annexation in the area since.
“This is probably one of the stranger … parts of the city’s history, how this has gone on and how long it’s gone on,” Boise Parks Superintendent Jennifer Tomlinson told the Idaho Press in July.
If the city did attempt another annexation, it would be expected to immediately provide services — police, firefighters, libraries and parks — without first collecting revenues to fund the cost of expanding services to the widely developed and heavily populated area.
The land swap ultimately fell through. An appraisal on the Murgoitio site revealed it’s worth up to $38 million, apparently significantly more than the foothills property the city sought to trade for. Per state law, properties must be of similar value to be traded by a municipality. But Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has said she still intends to pursue housing on the Murgoitio site.
In the meantime, park advocates are collecting signatures to give Boise voters a say in how the city manages open space. A proposed ballot initiative that would require a public vote before Boise can sell, trade, donate or change the use of open space is slated for a vote in the 2023 municipal election.