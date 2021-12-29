Katy Decker, president of the Veterans Park Neighborhood Association, recently told the Idaho Press she has never seen a community issue draw as much public attention as plans for a nearby homeless shelter did this year.
Interfaith Sanctuary, a nonprofit that operates an emergency homeless shelter in downtown Boise, plans to redevelop a former Salvation Army warehouse on State Street and move its programs into a new, expanded overnight and daytime shelter.
On Nov. 15, a Boise zoning panel held a hearing for a permit application on the multi-million-dollar project. The hearing then continued to a second, then third meeting as more than 140 people testified, mostly in opposition to the application.
After about 15 hours of public hearings, on top of hundreds of pages of written testimony, the Planning and Zoning Commission will host a fourth meeting next month, when it is expected to hold a vote on the application.
Decker is leading the opposition to the shelter proposal. Veterans Park Neighborhood Association members were well-organized during the public hearing process, when they used matching presentations that each touched on a different potential impact that the shelter could have on the neighborhood. Concerns ranged from the potential for crime to decreased property values to concentration of poverty along the heavily trafficked, commercial corridor, flanked by residential neighborhoods.
Decker said the neighborhood association held training sessions prior to the first public hearing for people who were hesitant to speak in public.
More than 100 people, either independently, with the neighborhood association, or with another opposition group, testified against the shelter.
“It goes to show how deeply people are concerned about the project as it’s been presented so far,” Decker said by phone. “… It’s such a highly concentrated and intense use that it creates a lot of problems in the surrounding community and we’ve shown that on-record.”
Disapproval of the State Street shelter emerged almost immediately after the plans were publicized in January. The following month Interfaith Sanctuary Executive Director Jodi-Peterson-Stigers, along with other leaders and allies of the nonprofit, hosted a tense public meeting to discuss the plans.
“No neighborhood is … ready to welcome us with open arms,” Peterson-Stigers said at the time. “This process is inevitable. Interfaith Sanctuary believes that this is the right place to do this project, and we believe that we will be good neighbors.”
The nonprofit purchased the building in April. Then, at the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, Interfaith paused the project. McLean assembled a nearly two-month task force of housing, health care, business and faith leaders, along with heads of neighborhood associations, to study the best way to shelter Boise’s homeless population. The task force recommended a number of ways to bolster oversight, public engagement and support for such a process and ultimately concluded that the State Street site is the best location for a shelter.
Some protested the task force, saying it was “stacked against … citizens.” But Interfaith continued the permitting process after the task force completed its work.
Interfaith’s attorney, Geoffrey Wardle, has defended the project to the Planning and Zoning Commission while deriding “hostile” and “negative” comments and questioning the “humanity” of those who fiercely oppose a shelter in their neighborhood.
On Jan. 3, Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission will hold the fourth meeting on the shelter application. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd. The commission is no longer accepting public testimony.