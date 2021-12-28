On Oct. 25, a man armed with guns and ammunition wandered through the Boise Towne Square mall for 40 minutes before he was confronted by a mall security guard. That’s when he opened fire, killing two and injuring several others, including a Boise Police officer.
“Countless people found themselves in a situation they never would have nor should have expected,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said at the time.
Shortly after the shooting, on a rainy Monday afternoon, dozens of police cars barricaded the shopping center, as officers investigated the scene and medical technicians tended to the injured just outside the entrance to a department store. The violence was tragic, shocking and rare — such incidents seldom, if ever, occur in Idaho.
Mall shoppers and store employees shared harrowing stories of hiding, escaping and helping strangers when the gunfire erupted. The two victims were later remembered during a candlelight vigil and the community raised money for the families.
Jo Acker, 26, of Caldwell was a mall security supervisor who confronted the shooter. Her friends and family called her “a hero” and remember her as a “radiantly sweet person.” Acker is survived by a young daughter.
“She had this presence about her that just made you feel safe and respected,” said Shiloh Ren, a friend of Acker’s. “She is going to be missed by many but forgotten by none.”
Roberto Padilla Arguelles, 49, of Rupert was shot and killed while buying gifts for his children, who live in Mexico with Padilla Arguelles’ wife. The father of three lived in Idaho on a work visa.
Mexican Consul Ricardo Pineda said Padilla Arguelles was a “hard-working Mexican national,” who was here to earn money for his family and “will never return.”
Police identified the shooter as Jacob Bergquist, 27, of Boise. He was known to police and mall security prior to the shooting.
Bergquist posted a video of him shooting a pistol at a gun range along with racist language to his YouTube channel before it was removed. And he lobbied lawmakers, in Idaho and elsewhere, for felons’ gun ownership rights. A felon himself, Bergquist was legally allowed to possess a gun in Idaho, although he likely was federally prohibited. It’s unclear how he acquired his weapons.
Many other questions remain unanswered, including the shooter’s motivation and the cause of his death. Bergquist died in a hospital the day after the shooting. He exchanged gunfire with Boise Police officers who responded to emergency calls from the mall, but law enforcement officials, who continue to investigate the incident, have not clearly said whether Bergquist was shot by police or he sustained injuries by other means.
The mall was closed for 48 hours after the shooting before reopening. At the time, Lindsay Kahn, a mall spokesperson, said, “We remain devastated. This was an isolated, random act of violence and it happened at our shopping center.”
This month, the Idaho Press requested an interview with mall proprietor Brookfield Properties on its pre-shooting security measures, particularly whether it conducted active shooter training. The company did not respond. The Idaho Press also contacted Boise Towne Square’s security contractor, Professional Security Consultants Inc., which did not respond to an interview request.
After the shooting, law enforcement officials noted a quick response by shopkeepers and mall goers to hide inside stores as shots rang out. Boise Police responded to the mall within minutes. Coincidentally, about a dozen Boise Police officers were in a critical incident training class when the shooting occurred, Police Chief Ryan Lee told Boise State Public Radio.
Hal Kempfer, a security, intelligence and terrorism expert based in Long Beach, California, told the Idaho Press by phone that regular active shooter training can minimize harm in such situations. For a mall, that would include training for security staff as well as store employees.
“It works,” Kempfer said. “A mall should do something like that. I don’t know if all malls typically do it.”
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an investigation into Professional Security Consultants Inc. after the incident, which is common when a fatality occurs at a workplace. An OSHA spokesperson said the agency could not comment on the details of the investigation as it remains open.