In 1997, After serving on Caldwell’s City Council for eight years, Nancolas still yearned for citywide changes that would reduce crime in the city, attract new business, and create a suitable place for families to live, as previously reported by the Idaho Press. After taking office in 1998, he dedicated extra hours to learning people’s concerns and hopes in order to form a vision and plan for city improvement, including funding, to bring residents’ dreams to fruition.
One major strategy Nancolas used was forming an urban renewal agency for the city which allocated taxes toward projects such as Indian Creek Plaza, the city’s all-seasons outdoor town center.
Nancolas has also facilitated commercial development, such as Sky Ranch Business Park, which has brought 2,000 jobs to the city, he said in his 2021 state of the city address.
Wagoner won the race handily, with 2,634 votes (83%) to McGee’s 549 (17%). Wagoner has over 15 years of experience as a municipal planner with various entities, including the Ada County Highway District, Canyon County, and the city of Caldwell. In 2017, he was appointed to fill a vacant Idaho House of Representatives Seat. In 2019, he was elected to Caldwell’s city council.
Though Wagoner has lauded Caldwell’s growth, he thinks it has generated its own challenges, such as traffic congestion. As mayor, he would seek to update the city’s comprehensive plan map to deal with that and other challenges, he shared during an October candidate forum.
