This year brought lots of growth and change to the Treasure Valley – and kept the housing market in a strange spot heading into a 2022 projected to bring more development to the region.
Ada County opened 2021 with a razor-thin 0.75% rental vacancy rate, well below a typically healthy rate of around 7-8%, according to Bloomberg CityLab.
Demand is stronger than supply, and a similar dynamic is playing out in the non-rental market. One important metric called Months Supply of Inventory shows how long the existing inventory would last if no additional homes went on the market.
In November 2021, Ada County was at 0.9 months for existing homes and 1.5 months for new homes according to Boise Regional Realtors.
“A balanced market – not favoring buyers or sellers – is typically between 4-6 months of supply,” Boise Regional Realtors said in a recent news release.
Boise Regional Realtors said that the Boise metro area needs 19,425 units of housing to “achieve a balanced market.” The number was based on December 2019 research from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The Boise metro area includes Ada, Boise, Canyon, Gem and Owyhee counties. Prices rose substantially during 2021, on the heels of rising prices. New home prices in November 2021 were almost 40% higher than prices in November 2020.
In December 2019, the median listing home price in Boise was $379,000, according to Realtor.com. In November 2021, the median home price was $529,000, an increase of over $150,000.
“While the Boise metro has been one of the fastest growing areas in the country for the past few years, our housing stock has not kept pace,” the realtors organization wrote.
Cash offers are another factor. Some buyers have made higher offers in order to make their offer competitive.
Boise also has a high share of single-family homes, which are more expensive to build and buy.
Between 2016 and 2021, Nampa issued permits for 5,478 single-family dwellings and 291 multifamily buildings, the Idaho Press previously reported.
In the same time period, Meridian approved close to 10,000 single-family homes and close to 4,000 multifamily units.
Throughout 2021, as the housing crisis continued to strain Treasure Valley residents, many people stood up to push back on building multifamily units.
“I really am concerned about the traffic,” said resident Carol Ogburn at a Meridian City Council meeting in the spring. “I know twice in the past week, I have gone out to Overland and there has been traffic to the west all the way to the stoplight at Cloverdale, backed up. And that’s just recently and this would be a lot more traffic.”
Still, the trend doesn't figure to taper off entering the new year. The website realtor.com recently named Boise one of the top U.S. housing markets in 2022. The website, which listed Boise as the projected No. 2 in the country, said the city will see home prices grow by almost 8%.
“Driven by a combination of remote work and a desire for outdoor activities such as hiking, skiing, snowshoeing, Boise has become a relocation destination for California transplants,” wrote Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale, noting the city's job market and “vibrant downtown.”