BOISE — Idaho’s schools are facing huge challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic, state schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra told lawmakers Thursday, as she pitched for the state’s first $2 billion-plus general fund budget for schools next year.
The public school budget is the single largest slice of Idaho’s state budget; in state general funds, this year, the K-12 schools are getting just under $2 billion. For next year, Ybarra’s request is for $2.035 billion in general funds; Gov. Brad Little is recommending $2.059 billion.
That’s a 2.5% increase in Ybarra’s request in state general funds, and a 3.7% increase in the governor’s recommendation. In total funds, Ybarra’s request is $2.43 billion and the governor’s recommendation is $2.45 billion; that reflects a 3.8% and 4.8% increase in total funds.
The differences between the two recommendations are mostly technical and have to do with timing; Ybarra said she supports Little’s proposal to fully fund movement on the teacher career ladder this year, rather than freezing it due to budget holdbacks. The governor announced that decision after Ybarra submitted her budget request.
"Idaho is in a fortunate position," Ybarra said. "I’m grateful that the governor has recommended restoring the career ladder for the current fiscal year."
“I don’t have to tell you that there’s never been a more challenging time for education in our state as well as in the nation,” Ybarra told the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. “The COVID-19 pandemic created circumstances that none of us ever contemplated, and required that our parents and our educators and our students were ready to pivot at a moment’s notice.”
Legislative budget analyst Jared Tatro noted that $98.7 million was removed from the current year's public school budget by the state Board of Examiners as part of the 5% budget holdback. Federal coronavirus aid funds were funneled in to cover many, but not all, of the items cut from the budget in the process, plus other, COVID-19-specific expenses.
Ybarra said most of Idaho’s schools opened for in-person instruction this fall, either full-time or in a hybrid model.
“Several districts postponed their opening dates,” she said. Mostly, districts opening in person were smaller or charter schools, while those in more-populated areas had to rely on more online instruction “due to the high community spread.”
Ybarra said she strongly believes students need to be in school in person for optimum learning.
At this point, she said, responding to questions from lawmakers, “A majority of our schools are fully open.” She said an online map is available through a collaboration between the State Department of Education and the Idaho Office of Emergency Management to track that.
Ybarra said Idaho’s students have experienced “learning loss” due to the disruptions of the pandemic. The Idaho Reading Indicator is a key example, she noted, showing declines for first-, second- and third-graders reading at grade level in the fall of 2020 compared to fall of 2019.
“When we administer the IRI in the spring, it will give us critical data points to determine those impacts and the learning loss in the critical area of literacy,” Ybarra said. “This will provide a critical roadmap for Idaho’s teachers and my staff.”
“Despite the challenges of COVID, we are moving forward," she said. "For example, we’re starting to train all … (K-2) teachers in something called the 'science of reading.' Other states have been very successful in implementing that, and we want to do what’s working across the nation,” Ybarra said.
Another area that’s been impacted is the state’s fast-growing “Advanced Opportunities” program, Ybarra said, through which high school students earn college credit. “We’ve seen disruption this year, but student participation is expected to bounce back,” she said. “It’s been increasing each year, but in the current school year we did see a decline. … The good news is that last school year, the number of students … choosing to get a jump start on college or degrees was strong.”
Student enrollment statewide exceeds 305,700, Ybarra said. Although it initially appeared enrollment was down significantly, “We now know it’s down about 1%,” she said. “The largest declines were in sixth grade and kindergarten.”
Coming out of the pandemic, Ybarra said, "The reality is we don’t know what the long-term impacts will be." What is clear, she said, is that Idaho must act now to get students back in school and on track.
She said, “We’ve been through an incredibly difficult time and it’s not over.”
As JFAC members questioned Ybarra, Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, asked whether her department has done any research on school districts passing supplemental property tax levies to underwrite their operating budgets. Ybarra’s finance chief, Julie Oberle, said this year, in fiscal year 2021, 93 Idaho school districts are levying $216,619,050 in supplemental levies. That amount is up from $214 million in fiscal year 2020 and $202 million in fiscal year 2019, she said. It doesn't count levies that were proposed but rejected by local voters.