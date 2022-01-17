BOISE — In her budget pitch to lawmakers on Monday, state schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra said Idaho’s school students suffered learning setbacks during the pandemic that urgently need to be addressed.
“We’re making progress, but we still have a lot of work to do,” she told the budget-writing Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, “and I believe the impact of the pandemic on student progress will be felt for many years.”
Those impacts continue, she said, with staff shortages dogging Idaho schools for everyone from teachers and substitutes to bus drivers and cafeteria workers.
“I can tell you from conversations with our teachers and administrators, everybody is feeling overwhelmed,” Ybarra told lawmakers, who indicated they’re well aware of the staffing crunch.
“I have a superintendent in my district who is driving a bus every morning,” commented Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee.
Ybarra recounted how she went back into the classroom as a fill-in sub in the fall, teaching first- and second-graders. “It was a great reminder of how hard this work is, but how rewarding it is as well,” she said.
“I am here to advocate for additional investments in education, given the record surplus that we are fortunate to have as Idahoans this year,” she said.
Overall, Ybarra called for big investments in pay for teachers and other school employees; a substantial boost in operational funding for school districts; a $3 million increase in “advanced opportunities” funding that pays for students in the 7th grade and up to earn college credit; and $39.3 million to cover the costs of optional full-day kindergarten for all at-risk students.
“My top priority for the 2022 legislative session is to provide the option of full-day kindergarten for at-risk students across our state,” she said.
Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, the Senate vice-chair of JFAC, questioned Ybarra on that. “You voted with the (state) board to support optional all-day kindergarten for all children, and now you’re talking today about kindergarten for only at-risk children,” he said. “So help us understand that.”
Ybarra responded, “I am always going to vote for everything for kids.” She said recognizing that “we share the purse strings with everybody across the state of Idaho, not just education,” she opted to propose starting “with those kids who need it the most,” saying as an educator, “that’s how we’re trained.”
However, she said, “If the Legislature wants to spend that amount of money for all kids, I’m going to back you all the way.”
Gov. Brad Little has proposed a $47 million boost for early literacy funding to Idaho school districts next year, enough to fund optional full-day kindergarten for virtually all schools, if districts choose to spend the funds that way.
Ybarra said, “The governor and I, we align. … He and I are on the same page, on the same line.”
Though Ybarra’s budget request, submitted Sept. 1, is less than Little’s proposal, at an overall 8.1% increase in state general funds for K-12 public schools next year compared to Little’s 11%, Ybarra said the differences are relatively minor, including her proposal for a substantial supplemental appropriation in the current budget year.
“He just went about it a little bit differently than I did,” she said.
She told lawmakers her biggest takeaway from the pandemic was that closing in-person schools and moving learning online had serious adverse impacts. “While I’m not second-guessing the decisions that were made early in the pandemic … I strongly believe that closing schools for a long period hurt our kids and we should never do that again,” she said. “Whatever it takes to stay open, we must be flexible, and in-person learning must always be the number one choice.”
She applauded lawmakers for supporting legislation she spearheaded last year to make that a state policy.
Now, she said, “Almost with no exception, our public schools are open and they are operating. This is despite the urgent staffing shortages from substitute teachers to bus drivers to cafeteria staff to our valuable paraprofessionals.”
Idaho’s schools, she said, have “done a tremendous job of making the necessary adjustments and getting kids back on their routine. They’ve pivoted from waiting until the pandemic ends to operating under what we call a new normal.”
Ybarra also lauded Little for picking up on her proposal for $1,000 bonuses for every teacher from federal COVID aid funds; she proposed the bonuses in a Nov. 5 letter to the governor. “Please consider giving our teachers a $1,000 dollar bonus as soon as practical,” she wrote then. Little proposed the bonuses to go out during the current school year.
Ybarra brought a dozen students with her who serve on her Student Advisory Council, and said the council, for which 58 students applied and 13 were selected from around the state, allows her to hear directly from students in grades 4-12 about their perspectives on education.
They’ve told her “how discouraging it is to hear stories about how Idaho’s students are always failing,” she said. “While we know that Idaho ranks among the lowest in the nation in per-pupil funding, our students typically rank about in the middle in achievement.”
She touted this year’s Education Week rankings of states, which placed Idaho in 17th place for student achievement, up from 31st in 2016. “This is such tremendous progress,” Ybarra said. “We all should be very proud about our work.”
Her budget presentation stretched for two hours. “That was a lot of information to absorb,” said Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell. He said he thinks it’s unfair for Idaho to be criticized for being last in per-pupil funding. “Our teachers, for what they get paid, do very well,” he said, “and our students, they score not at the top, but in the middle. So I’m very proud of what our teachers and students are doing.”
Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, JFAC co-chair, said, “She had a lot of ground to cover. I think she’s confident in her approach. She’s effectively communicated to the committee her funding priorities.”
As Ybarra made her presentation, roughly 150 teachers from around the state were in the Capitol talking with lawmakers as part of the Idaho Education Association’s lobby day. The group heard from Little on Sunday evening, and was “very impressed with what the governor has laid out,” said IEA government affairs chief Matt Compton.
In particular, he said, the governor’s proposal for a big boost in funding for teacher health insurance across the state — bringing insurance for teachers up to par with that of state employees — would be “transformative to a lot of educators.”
Emmett Dougherty, a teacher in the Lewiston School District, said, “My daughter is going to school to be a teacher, and this is something that could keep her in the profession.”
The teachers noted that current health insurance costs fall in part on the operational funds the state allocates to school districts; fully funding those would free up operational funds for other needs.
Monday’s hearing was the first on a state agency budget; after weeks of hearings, the joint committee will begin setting agency budgets on Feb. 18.